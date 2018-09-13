Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Vijayalakshmi, Mumtaz, Aishwarya, and Riythvika face elimination

The thirteenth week of Bigg Boss Tamil season two had the hangover of last week's episode. With the inmates divided into two groups based on their opinion of Aishwarya's behavior, circumstances turned murkier this week. The arrival of ex-Bigg Boss contestants in the house has made everyone in the house very happy.

Bleak day for the inmates

It was apparent that Balaji, Janani, and Vijayalakshmi were upset by Sendrayan's eviction. They expected it to be Aishwarya for deceiving Sendrayan in the last week's task and Balaji found her entirely responsible for the latter's eviction. After spending some hours of the night after eviction in solitude, Aishwarya was inconsolably crying, and it was Riythvika who reminded her it was just a game and to move on. Yashika felt her old self was lost in the course of Bigg Boss journey and wept bitterly about how none of her friends stood up for her. "The happy-go-lucky Yashika is one side of the coin. On the flip side, she is emotional, giving and supportive. She is not lost," comforted Mumtaz.

Vijayalakshmi, Mumtaz, Aishwarya, and Riythvika nominated for eviction

Bigg Boss asked the contestants to unanimously choose three other inmates other than Riythvika, who was already nominated for eviction. In what seemed to be a never ending discussion, the housemates couldn't settle on the names. As Aishwarya, Mumtaz and Yashika chose Vijayalakshmi due to her wildcard entry, and said she didn't deserve to be in the finals, she retorted, "I neither violated any rules nor lied to win my tasks. I play by the rules, and this is not a valid reason to nominate me."

When Aishwarya didn't agree to accept the nomination, it irked Balaji. "Everyone who showered love on you was evicted from the show. But now you don't want to be nominated. I'm ready to face people's vote again, are you up for the challenge?" dared Balaji. To which she replied point blank, "No, I'm not ready." It took a few hours for the housemates to decide on the nomination list.

Season one Bigg Boss contestants visit the house

Snehan, Harathi, Suja Varunee, Gayathri and Vaiyapuri from season one of the reality show visited the home, and it was quite a relief for the inmates. The housemates spent the night by sharing the experiences of Bigg Boss one and their opinions of the season two's contestants. Harathi spent some time alone with Aishwarya and asked her to take the show in the right spirit and stop thinking that her whole life depends on it.

After the arrival of season one contestants, the environment in the house changed in a jiffy. As the female inmates played 'truth or dare' on the dining table, Harathi and Gayathri expressed their happiness for the female strength in the house. Season one contestants spent the day by pranking the inmates.

During a task when Snehan was left with several nail marks on him, Suja Varunee remarked, "Unlike season two contestants, we are sportive. See we didn't make these wounds a big issue." Snehan observed Yashika being detached and enquired about her emotional state. "It appeared as if I was behind whatever my friends did. I wanted to play this as a game, but somehow my emotions got involved, and it reflects now," replied a nearly broken Yashika. "You deserve the finale stage. Don't hold yourself back now," backed Harathi.

It's rewind time for the housemates

Some clips from season one and season two of the show were played for the contestants. Contestants from both seasons were grouped separately and housemates from each group were invited to ask questions based on the clips shown on the opposite team.

A clip of Gayathri provoking Oviya was aired; Vijayalakshmi asked her why she behaved that way in season one but was advising the present contestants to take the game easy. Gayathri, who had earned the wrath of many audiences then, replied, "Because I'm not a contestant now. Also, I know the consequences of everyone's deeds in the house."

Snehan revealed to the inmates about his visit to Kamal Haasan's office and his twenty-minute long discussion with him. "He speaks to the audiences on behalf of everyone in this house; he truly cares about us. I'm worried about some of you sitting with your legs crossed before him; in our culture, it is considered disrespectful. However, he never cared about all this; he was concerned about how you are not utilising the platform properly. "

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 10:23 AM