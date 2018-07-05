Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Vaishnavi elected leader; Nithya, Ananth, Ponnambalam, Mumtaz and Balaji face elimination

The third week in the Bigg Boss Tamil season two started off with fifteen contestants in the house excluding Mamathi Chari who was evicted last weekend. Mumtaz was inconsolable the night after Mamathi's eviction, and the inmates tried their best to cheer her up. She strongly felt that Mamathi was in the line of fire because of her mistakes in the tasks during the course of the second week.

Aishwarya breaks down; requests inmates to nominate her for elimination

Shariq receives an embroidered shirt from his ex-girlfriend, and it makes Aishwarya feel that he has played with her emotions. It creates some falling-out between Aishwarya, Yaashika, Mahath, and Shariq to an extent where Aishwarya asked the inmates to nominate her for this week's elimination. After few hours of disputes, they settled their differences and tried to reconcile for a short while.

But the words exchanged between Aishwarya and Shariq could not stop the reverberation. Shariq and Yashika started to lament how Aishwarya thinks of herself as a kid. Throughout the luxury budget task, Yaashika and Shariq often had their idle talks about Aishwarya.

Vaishnavi elected leader; Sendrayan fails to grab the opportunity

Bigg Boss announced that the first to come and sit in the confession room would be nominated for this week's leader. Sendrayan, Vaishnavi, Mahath, Yashika, Aishwarya, and Shariq galloped into the confession room. Bigg Boss selected Sendrayan and Vaishnavi as the first to enter the room and gave them a secret task to be elected as the leader: To get maximum hugs from the contestants without their knowledge.

Sendrayan tactically went on asking the inmates for some appreciation for the toilet cleaning work he does. Mahath felt some weirdness in his behavior and quickly figured out it was part of the task to secure the captain role in the house. Whereas, Vaishnavi tried her luck by fussing over her actions in the past to get hugs. As Bigg Boss disqualified Sendrayan since his actions gave away some hints about the secret task, Vaishnavi was elected the leader for the third week.

Nithya, Ananth, Ponnambalam, Mumtaz, Balaji face elimination

Nithya and Ananth were nominated directly for elimination because of their poor performance in the Master-Servant task the previous week. In the nomination process, contestants nominated Ponnambalam, Mumtaz, and Balaji. While everyone chose Mumtaz for her rebellious, devil-may-care attitude, Ponnambalam was picked by the most for not being forthcoming in the house.

Bigg Boss assigns a secret task to Mumtaz, which irritates inmates

This week's luxury budget task divided the housemates into two groups. According to the task, the contestants are asked to stop the water from leaking from a tank with their hands. Bigg Boss put forth exciting rules for the work: The teams should monitor anyone speaking in English, catch inmates who are not wearing their mic and those who are sleeping during the daytime. If any team violates one of the three rules, the opposing team will get extra buckets of water from the tank of the other team.

Both the groups broke the language rule quite often and squabbled over frequently. Bigg Boss gave Mumtaz a secret task to reduce her team's water level to a particular mark which will make the whole house win the luxury budget task comfortably. Mumtaz tried her tricks and brought the water level to the specified target and quietly completed the secret task given to her. Riythvika had slights doubts that Mumtaz is ruining the task intentionally albeit she couldn't find out the exact reason behind the latter's weird behavior.

Balaji and Nithya reconcile differences

Estranged real-life couple Balaji and Nithya reconciled differences during the beginning of this week. As Nithya used both her hands to close the tank's leak, Balaji fed her juice and water, which created some lovey-dovey moments between the couple. During the luxury budget task too, when Nithya pointed out Balaji's mistakes, he was quiet this time unlike last week, where he hurled abuses and unsavory remarks at Nithya.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 15:40 PM