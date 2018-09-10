Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Sendrayan evicted; Kamal Haasan schools Aishwarya

It's the twelfth week in the Bigg Boss house, and the eviction results once again are in complete contradiction to the audience's response on social media platforms. With only seven contestants in the show now, emotions run high and the atmosphere gets more volatile by the day.

Contestants question Mumtaz's defiance

As part of the luxury budget task, Yashika had to wipe off all her makeup and refrain from using it and wear the saree which Bigg Boss had given to save Balaji. She agreed to do the task to protect Balaji from direct nomination next week. In the same activity, Mumtaz denied to color her hair green point blank to save Riythvika. Instead, she gave the option to use a spray instead of using bleach and colour. When Riythvika put forth Mumtaz's request, Bigg Boss asked her, "Do you think it is fair to give Mumtaz such preferential treatment?"

"Why is she even on the show when she can't do any task?" said Aishwarya while questioning Mumtaz's lackadaisical participation in the tasks.

Riythvika elected as leader of the house

Riythvika was elected as the leader of the house for the upcoming week. Meanwhile, the housemates selected Sendrayan as the new kitchen champ of the Bigg Boss house. After wearing the sash, Sendrayan said, "Mumtaz initially demotivated me a lot, and that's the reason I wanted to push my limits." This irked Mumtaz, and she asked him when she had demotivated him. Sendrayan tried to convince Mumtaz that he was just kidding. His words hurt Mumtaz who said she was right to her conscience.

Mumtaz and Aishwarya were talking about the latter's ligament tear, and the siren blared as Aishwarya was speaking in English. It is the rule of the house to not use any language other than Tamil, and on violation, five inmates must jump into the swimming pool. Riythvika and Janani were annoyed with Aishwarya for often violating the rule as they had to jump into the pool for her slips. "We are ready to jump, but at least she should request us, " told Janani. However, Aishwarya was not ready to realise her mistake and request the inmates to take the punishment for her. When Yashika tried to convince her, she clapped back, and it led to a dispute between them. But as always, they reconciled after a few hours.

Kamal Haasan exposes Aishwarya's lies

In the weekend episode, Kamal Haasan unmasked Aishwarya by exposing her lies in the show by airing his usual 'Kurumpadam.' He showed his discontent with her bluffing by waving the red card from his pocket. "If you ask me, this is what I would give Aishwarya but who is asking me? You all saved her," told Kamal, following which he revealed audiences the total votes garnered by each contestant. The chart that had the total votes from all the collective platforms showed Aishwarya's name on top with the maximum votes.

"People who troll on Twitter or post memes are not voting at all. They are just acting as keyboard warriors. You all had complained about me complaining on Twitter alone and not swinging into action. Now, I have stepped into the field. When are you guys going to do the same?" said Kamal Haasan on Aishwarya's escape from elimination.

Sendrayan evicted from the show

To everyone's surprise, it was Sendrayan who got evicted this week from the show. Now the internet is already filled with posts about Bigg Boss's unfair manipulation of results. "I don't want this success. I'm under a lot of stress now. I have not done anything so wrong; I'm not this and I don't know what happened to me. My mom would be so hurt to see this week's episode," wailed Aishwarya. "After eighty-four days of struggle, now you decide to give up? You can't give up now," said Yashika while comforting her friend.

"This week Riythvika is directly nominated for eviction for no fault of hers. I'm appealing the Bigg Boss to include Aishwarya's name in direct nomination for what she has done. I have nothing against her except for her unfair ways of winning. Also, this could save her from the mood swings she's experiencing in the house," remarked Kamal Haasan on a concluding note.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 10:18 AM