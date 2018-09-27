Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Riythvika, Janani, Vijayalakshmi and Aishwarya enter the final round

It's climax time in the season two of the Bigg Boss Tamil reality show. The finalists Riythvika, Janani, Vijayalakshmi and Aishwarya are spending their final week in the house without the need to fret about the tasks or points. With occasional visits from the eliminated contestants, the finalists recalled their best moments in the house. The void created by Yashika's absence was palpable in the house.

Social media can't take Yashika's eviction easy

The day after Yashika's eviction started with sheer disbelief in the house. Social media platforms were full of posts about the unjust eviction of Yashika to save Aishwarya. Bigg Boss season one contestant Kajal Pasupathy even tweeted and expressed her disappointment about Yashika's elimination quoting that there's no need to vote as the decision is already made by the show.

Vaishnavi and Ramya visit the house

The inmates signed each other the white T-shirts given by Bigg Boss and wrote messages wishing the best for their peers. A heartwarming video for the inmates of their fun-filled moments, controversies and emotional moments was aired. Ramya and Vaishnavi visited the house, and Bigg Boss asked the inmates to share the first impression of each other and how their opinion eventually changed through the Bigg Boss journey.

"I initially thought Riythvika wouldn't last long in the show considering her lukewarm nature. But later, I changed my opinion. She gave a tough fight without compromising being neutral. Rules are her Bible," told Vaishnavi. While expressing what Vijayalakshmi is in her book, Ramya said, "I liked the way how she reflects her true self on the show. I have admired the way she comes up with unique strategies in a jiffy." The housemates fell for Ramya and Vaishnavi's prank about a midweek eviction.

Too many regrets

The next day after Nithya entered the house, Aishwarya was called into the confession room where Shariq was already waiting. "How much male following I have outside?," inquired a curious Aishwarya who always was concerned about attaining fame.

Nithya teased her saying, "You have a lot of uncles following. Lots of uncles have formed armies for you." After watching the emotional journey of each contestant, the housemates indulged in a conversation in the dining area. Bigg Boss asked the inmates to vent out the incidents that affected them the most and what they would like to change about it. Aishwarya mentioned the Hitler task and the task in which she lied to Sendrayan to escape the nomination as her regrets. "I felt offended when no one stood up for Balaji and stood mere spectators when Aishwarya dumped the trashcan on him," told Nithya who also regretted the way her conflicts with Balaji affected the whole house.

Shariq confronts Aishwarya about backstabbing him

Though Aishwarya gave Shariq a warm welcome, there was a visible edginess. When Shariq and Aishwarya had a heart-to-heart, the former expressed his disappointment over the latter's backbiting. "You accused every one of backstabbing, but it was you who backstabbed most of the people here including me. It was Yashika who stood up and not you. You even cried during my eviction after talking so much in my absence," remarked Shariq, who was visibly hurt.

When Aishwarya tried to explain her side of the story, Shariq was not ready to listen and walked away. The day ended with surprise wishes from the inmates' friends and family. As Nithya and Shariq bid goodbye to the housemates, they signed the T-shirts too.

Roleplay time

On the hundred and first-day, Yashika and Balaji paid a surprise visit to the house. A stage was set up in the garden area for the contestants to perform the roleplay of the most sensational events happened in the house. The inmates played the tiff between Mumtaz and Sendrayan when the former asked the latter to sing a song to use the bathroom, the controversial incident when Aishwarya dumped the garbage bin on Balaji in the Hitler task and the war task when Janani didn't allow Mumtaz to make her own tea. The housemates enacted the events with added humour portions.

