Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Ponnambalam evicted; Pyaar Prema Kadhal team visits the house

The second season of the Bigg Boss Tamil has completed eight weeks so far, and there are ten contestants in the house now. Ponnambalam, who earned the wrath of this season's firebrand inmates like Yashika Anand and Aishwarya Dutta, was evicted from the house on Sunday's episode.

Role-play consequences offend housemates

After the role-play task, Vaishnavi felt Danny belittled her in many ways and broke into tears in the presence of Mumtaz and Balaji. When she told Mumtaz about how Mahat portrayed her terribly in the role-playing task, Mumtaz stopped her and said, "You are the one who dressed him. As a woman, you should have stopped him doing that. I'm a timid and religious person in real life."

Riythvika who played the judge for the luxury budget task selected Janani and Aishwarya as best performers, who in turn got chosen for the leader's election next week. Ponnambalam and Danny had to cook for the whole house for two days for their worst performance. Inmates were denied the luxury budget items this week since they shopped more than the points earned.

Sendrayan confronts Mumtaz in the debate task

In a debate judged by Janani, contestants argued on several topics like whether the luxury budget items were being shared equally among all the inmates or not. Should a leader put his/her ethics first or compassion first? Have the housemates forgotten their goal in the house? Does everyone come forward to be a part of the bathroom cleaning team? During this debate, Sendrayan put forth his opinion that most people are ready to do any task except the lavatory cleaning and pointed out that Mumtaz has never cleaned the bathroom ever since the show kicked off. Even the host Kamal Haasan discussed this topic, and Mumtaz stressed on her health conditions that restrict her from doing specific tasks.

Team Pyaar Prema Kadhal visits the house

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants and the lead cast of rom-com Pyaar Prema Kadhal, Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson, visited the Bigg Boss house with the film's director Elan. A nostalgic Raiza went for a tour of the house. In a task, the guests posed some questions to the inmates as the latter held 'yes' or 'no' placards. When Mahat was asked a question about whether his relationship with Yashika was more than just friendship, he held up a 'no' placard; whereas everyone in the house including Yashika said 'yes'. His response hurt Yashika.

Talking about the inmates, Elan said, "Pyaar Prema Kadhal happened to Harish and Raiza because of their originality in the Bigg Boss season 1. But this season's contestants are not exhibiting your originalities." Raiza asked the female contestants to dress well and be presentable for the audience will take inspiration from them.

When Sendrayan asked Harish for feedback about the contestants, he gave his genuine opinion on everyone. "Mahat should try to stop being naughty; There is no need to be diplomatic all the time, Janani, we are not here to be in the good books of everyone. Yashika and Aishwarya have to focus on what they have to," said Harish to make the contestants realise the opportunity they have in hand. Harish was full of gratitude and went on expressing how thankful he is to the Bigg Boss show and the audience.

Ponnambalam becomes the sixth contestant to get evicted

The weekend episode started with Bigg Boss screening a video where the late DMK Supremo Kalaignar Karunanidhi was reciting Kamal Haasan's poem. Kamal Haasan stood with tears in his eyes watching the video and mentioned how elated he felt to have been praised by the man known for his prolific work in Tamil literature and film industry.

Kamal posed some interesting questions to the inmates as they reprised their role-play characters again. When he asked Yashika about her complicated relationship with Mahat, she confessed, "I developed a special bond with him, and somehow I did fall in love with him." To which Kamal said, "Whether we receive love or not, we should be the person to give it and honestly accept it. I did that."

Kamal Haasan donates Rs 25 lakh to Kerala's flood relief fund

On the eviction day, Kamal visited the Bigg Boss house as a surprise and had a small talk with the contestants about the Gram Sabha and its importance. Ponnambalam himself opened the envelope to reveal the evicted contestant's name only to know that it was his name in it.

After Kamal and Ponnambalam reached the stage, he clarified certain incidents between him and Aishwarya. He even enacted the strangling stunt with a lady from the audience. On a concluding note, Kamal announced a donation of twenty five lakh to the Kerala CM's relief fund for those affected by the floods and urged the viewers to contribute for the cause.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 11:31 AM