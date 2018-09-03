Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Danny evicted; Yashika Anand elected as leader

Week 11 in the Bigg Boss house is undoubtedly the most heartening in this second season of the reality show. With the female contestants dominating the current strength in the house, the show is steadily gearing towards the finale with just eight inmates. Danny is the latest candidate to get evicted from the house on Sunday's episode.

Sweet surprises for Sendrayan and Balaji

As Sendrayan's wife, Kayalvizhi, broke him the news of expecting a baby, he screamed in joy. A brief nalangu ceremony was planned for the couple and the inmates smeared sandal and turmeric paste on their cheeks. Balaji, who least expected his wife and daughter, was dumbstruck on their arrival. To his surprise, Nithya apologised for her letter and said, "I felt bad when you cried. We can be a family again if you change yourself. After Bigg Boss, you have another hundred days to prove outside."

Danny and Mumtaz kept on pondering about Nithya's feedback on them. "Danny you should give your current strategy a second thought and Mumtaz, please know both the sides of the story before you react on any issue; please don't use others' weakness as your weapon," opined Nithya.

Yashika becomes the leader

Yashika won the captain selection task in which the contestants nominated for this week — Danny, Janani, and Balaji — were not allowed to participate. With this task, the typical environment of the Bigg Boss house popped up again. Sendrayan and Balaji wrangled over the rules, as the latter played the umpire for the task. Sendrayan accused Balaji and others of not promptly notifying his fouls.

As Yashika became the leader again, the housemates had already decided how she's going to save Aishwarya, whom they felt is undeserving to be saved.

Moments of happiness and despair

The inmates shared their lives' best and worst moments during a task. Janani broke down while talking about her boyfriend, who rejected her quoting her status. She mentioned signing Avan Ivan, directed by Bala, as the best moment of her life. Riythvika expressed the ordeals of owning a house, being born into a middle-class family and how she felt proud for making that dream come true. Danny mentioned the day when his father passed away, and how he stood penniless to pay the ambulance driver.

In the weekend episode, host Kamal Haasan posed the inmates a very hard-hitting question."In your opinion, who deserves not to be in the finals?" Some of the inmates named Vijayalakshmi as the least deserving candidate since she is a wildcard entry and has not endured all the hardships the other contestants have gone through till now. It was Aishwarya's name most contestants had in their mind. The inmates felt she never faced the nomination and had always been saved by her friend Yashika or her captaincy. "Not once she faced the audience votes and had constantly been saved by her friend, Yashika. Without her, Aishwarya can't survive in the house," remarked Riythvika about Aishwarya.

Danny evicted from the show

This week's eviction announcement was not done the usual way. Locking Janani and Daniel in two separate booths, the inmates tried their luck with the keys hung near their respective boxes. Finally, Daniel's booth opened, and he was shown the door.

During Danny's interaction with Kamal, the latter surprised the audience by continuing the rest of the show in Madras Baashai. It should have been quite a relief for Danny to leave the house as it easily showed in his gleam. After airing a kurumpadam of Danny backbiting the inmates, the Bigg Boss also screened an AV of Danny entertaining the inmates with his antics.

"The jovial Danny vanished after a few weeks inside the house," said Kamal pointing out Danny's changes inside the house. "As long as someone likes us, whatever we say will be taken in the right sense. But when things change, every word we say will be scrutinised. It forced the changes in me. Now I'm happy, and I can be me without worrying about others' opinion," said a cheerful Danny as he signed off.

