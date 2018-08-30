Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Contestants get emotional after meeting family members

The eleventh week in Bigg Boss Tamil season two saw the contestants completely overcome with emotion as their family members paid a surprise visit to the house. There was no time for any major drama, and it was just love and joyful tears throughout the episodes. Now, there are nine contestants inside the house, with the latest entrant being actress Vijayalakshmi of Chennai 28 fame.

The aftermath of Mahat's eviction

After Mahat was evicted from the Bigg Boss house last week, Yashika and Aishwarya felt ignored. Some inmates genuinely believed that it was because of Yashika and Aishwarya that he was ousted last week. It took a day for all the contestants to get back to their senses since Yashika and Aishwarya continued to weep bitterly. "We stood for Mahat, and these people are cornering us for that. Mahat had to leave because they exaggerated things. Now we have to prove in the tasks and win the hearts of people," said Yashika, while trying to cope with the new environment in the house. She reminisced how the bond between her and Mahat formed. Rest of the inmates seemed at peace after venting out their emotions to Kamal Haasan on the weekend episode.

Contestants tag Aishwarya as the devil in luxury budget task

Bigg Boss gave a task where the contestants had to pin an angel or a devil badge on their fellow inmates. The angel badge was for the inmate who they felt had shown constructive changes after the first meet in the house; and devil badge if they thought otherwise. Some inmates thought the naive and guileless Aishwarya had changed over the weeks to an ill-tempered person and therefore, she got more devil badges. Mumtaz who was hated by most of the housemates in the initial days earned two angel badges for her positive changes from Riythvika and Yashika.

Inmates turn emotional as family members visit the house

The inmates received letters from their family which they read out to fellow contestants. The contestants cried their hearts out while reading the messages and listening to other's notes. It was during this task that the awkward gap between the housemates and Yashika and Aishwarya waned. Mumtaz's brother sent Sendrayan the white shirt which Mumtaz promised to gift him.

Balaji's estranged wife Nithya sent him a letter where she asked him to stop backbiting and promised to lend her support forever as a friend. Balaji, who was always in the hope of reuniting with her after leaving the show, was upset by her letter and sat in solitude. Mumtaz who herself is a daughter of a single parent could easily empathise with Balaji and how he longs to be with his daughter, Poshika. Mumtaz opened up about her father to Danny and how her stepmother didn't allow him to meet her.

Wedding bells for Danny?

The inmates had a fun time with this week's luxury budget task, where the inmates had to play according to Bigg Boss's freeze and release, loop, fast forward and slow motion commands. But what they did not expect was the surprise visits of their loved ones. Danny's girlfriend, who accompanied his mother, opened up about the news of their wedding. After hinting about Yashika and Aishwarya backstabbing him, she asked him not to gossip and be kind to Mumtaz whom she mentioned was her favorite contestant in the show.

Contestants moved by the apology of Aishwarya's mother

When Aishwarya's mother visited the house, she apologised to Balaji, Mumtaz, Riythvika, and Janani on behalf of her daughter for her behavior towards them during the tasks. Hours before her mother's visit, she had opened up to Balaji about how her relationship with her mother was not the best. "I used to send money every month to her and in case of any delays, she would drive me crazy with her tantrums. At times, she would ask me if she could try to find work as a domestic help since there was no money."

The housemates put aside all their misunderstandings and got together to extend a warm welcome to all the guests on Wednesday's episode. It turned out to be the most heartwarming episode in this season of Bigg Boss.

