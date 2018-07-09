Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Ananth Vaidyanathan evicted; Danny's confession moves Kamal Haasan

In the third week of Bigg Boss Tamil season two, contestants poured their heart out by sharing their personal stories to show host Kamal Haasan during the weekend episodes. The Friday episode, in particular, witnessed a lot of tears than any other episode of Bigg Boss till date; even the toughest contestants broke down while sharing their narratives.

Vaishnavi had tough time captaining the house this week and gaining the contestants' trust since her previous actions continued to haunt most of the inmates. After Mamathi Chari's elimination last week, voice trainer Ananth Vaidyanathan was evicted from the house on Sunday night.

Ponnambalam miffed by Danny's sarcastic one-liners

Quite miffed by Danny's one-liners criticising him, Ponnambalam asked him to maintain some 'distance' and not to treat him as one from his peer group. Seeing them converse about the issue, Sendrayan advised Danny to respect the experience Ponnambalam has in the industry. A sportive Danny took Sendrayan's advice in the right spirit. In one of the instances, Mumtaz also felt Danny does not know to control his tone and that it sounded dominating and disrespectful. Mumtaz conveyed the same to house captain Vaishnavi.

Heartbreaking speeches, overwhelming emotions

After the competition of luxury budget task, the inmates were asked to engage in an activity where they have to write a personal note for the person they miss so much now and speak about them. Almost every housemate went teary-eyed during this task except a few such as Ponnambalam, Ananth, Ramya and Sendrayan.

Danny cried his heart out remembering his father and how he could have been a better son. Mumtaz received a greeting card from her brother on account of her birthday, and Bigg Boss treated the housemates with biryani and other delicacies and the day ended on a happy note. After watching this episode, Kamal Haasan said, "It's even harder to control the tears than to shed it. But venting it out is also very essential. Danny, as you seek your father in your inmates, don't forget to count on me."

Roses are red but sometimes black too.

Bigg Boss gave a task which made the inmates introspect themselves during the weekend episode with Haasan. A bunch of red and black roses arrived, and each contestant has to offer a red rose for the favorite person in the house, and a black rose for the person whom they do not find friendly. All the inmates earned at least one rose of any color except Riythvika. Balaji became the only housemate with the maximum number of black roses and Nithya became the only person in the house to receive maximum number of red roses. Summarising the task, Haasan said, "Every person has a fair share of positive and grey character in him. If you have received black roses, think what could have gone wrong and try to fix it. But to get no rose at all is also a point to ponder. Right, Riythvika?"

It is poll time in Bigg Boss house

Haasan conducted some interesting open polls on Saturday's episode. He asked the inmates to rate their leaders on their captainship. The inmates voted them in this order: Janani Iyer, Vaishnavi, and Nithya; then came the Bigg Boss' list which sequenced them in this order: Vaishnavi, Nithya, and Janani based on their leadership skills. The three leaders unanimously selected Mumtaz as the most non-cooperative housemate, Mahath as the laziest inmate, Riythvika as the best team player and Balaji was conferred the title confusion-creator.

Ananth Vaidyanathan's eviction and Ponnambalam's jail punishment

Before the announcement of eviction, Haasan conducted a few games that brought to light the opinion of inmates on their peers. During one such activity, Ponnambalam spoke about how the behavior of a few contestants (implying Yashika, Aishwarya) is not suitable for audience of all age groups who watch the show. Even Haasan agreed with his views and nodded his head in affirmative.

Bigg Boss granted evicted player Ananth the power to lock one of the contestants in the jail for their wrongdoing. Ananth, who differed in opinion with Ponnambalam, chose him to be under solitary confinement. "A woman gives her love to everyone around her and she clearly knows where to draw the line. It's her right to live her life on her terms," said Ananth.

Kamal extended the episode to address something that needed immediate attention. Advising Yashika, Aishwarya, Mahath and Shariq, Haasan said, "Please make use of the platform which not everyone will get to show your real self to the public. Some of your actions might make the audience detest you. Both Ponnambalam and I suggest this as a father would do. But Ananth sir is not at fault too; he, as a grandfather, would love to pamper his grandchildren. That's what he did."

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 11:09 AM