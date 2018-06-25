It's been seven days since the season two of Bigg Boss Tamil was launched last Sunday with Kamal Haasan returning as the host. With sixteen contestants in the house and audiences gradually beginning to analyse the personality traits of each inmate, the show is gaining a lot of steam on social media platforms even as rib-tickling memes and troll videos surface every day.

Janani Iyer elected as the first leader of the house

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to find the hidden envelopes in the house to stand a chance to contend for the leader position. Janani Iyer, Mumtaz, and Mahat were the first to discover the envelopes and Janani won the election with a comfortable margin and overwhelming support from other contestants. Mumtaz earned only one vote, and a handful voted Mahat.

Mumtaz, Nithya, Riythvika and Ananth Vaidyanathan escape elimination as Kamal Haasan reveals decision of the no-eviction week

In the first two days, Mumtaz earned the wrath of other contestants for her straightforwardness and curt replies. Even during the envelope-searching process, Mumtaz strongly protested when Sendrayan sifted through the under-bed drawers of female contestants. "There are undergarments and other clothes of female housemates here. No one has the right to search here," she said in a matter-of-fact tone.

While Nithya, Ananth Vaidyanathan, and Riythvika were nominated by most of the contestants for staying aloof, Mumtaz was evidently voted by a few for her plain-speaking, no-nonsense style. However, Mumtaz won a lot of hearts on Twitter, and other housemates too have slowly started to like her. Now, she has already grabbed the attention of audiences for showing care and affection towards others sincerely.

Kamal Haasan revealed to contestants on Sunday that there would be no eviction this week before teasing Mumtaz to pack her bags and come out of the house to meet him.

Onion hogs the limelight as estranged couple Balaji and Nithya's tiff widens

The tiff between estranged couple Balaji and Nithya widened in the last few days as the latter turned a deaf ear to the former's casual approaches and relentless effort to strike a conversation. Nithya's blunt refusal to add onions to carrots while cooking was not received well by other housemates, who were quick to call her names and draw impressions. Everyone unanimously thought that she was adamant because her estranged husband Balaji suggested the addition of onions, except Mamathi Chari who informed Kamal Haasan about Nithya's solitude and disturbed mindset.

While Kamal Haasan thoroughly investigated the onion issue and made a mountain out of a molehill to attract TRP, he also offered suggestions to Nithya to take the best course of action. "Life always doesn't give everyone a second chance. It's up to you to decide whether to avail the opportunity or not. The choice is always yours because you're the best judge of your life," said Haasan.

Youngest contestants Aishwarya Dutta - Yashika Anand strike freewheeling chemistry

Aishwarya Dutta and Yashika Anand, the youngest contestants in the show, have struck a freewheeling chemistry in the house and offered some highly amusing moments with their antics. Add Daniel to the pack and the trio has brought the roof down with their hilarious comedy timing and devil-may-care attitude. Aishwarya and Yashika's naivety brings a fresh dimension to the show, which features an otherwise series crop of housemates.

Aishwarya also had her share of conflict with Janani Iyer when the latter pointed out how transparent her dress was and asked her to wear proper clothes. "I advised you as my sister. That's what I would have done if my sister did the same. Actually, it was told my one of the male contestants to me, and I don't want to reveal his name," said Janani Iyer.

Aishwarya, who was appreciated by Kamal Haasan for attempting to speak in Tamil despite not knowing the language, quickly reconciled her differences with Janani a few hours after their argument and apologised to her.

Kamal Haasan announces the launch of the first single track of Vishwaroopam 2

In a surprise announcement, Kamal Haasan revealed that the first single track of his forthcoming espionage thriller Vishwaroopam 2 will be released next weekend in the show. The film, which is directed by Kamal Haasan, is slated to hit screens worldwide on 10 August for the Independence Day weekend. The movie is jointly produced by Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International and Aascar Films. Ghibran has composed the music for the film.

On Sunday's episode, Kamal Haasan indulged in contestants' tribute to some memorable dialogues from his wide-ranging filmography. While appreciating everyone's talent, he also briefly rendered the classic Marugo Marugo song from Balu Mahendra's Sathi Leelavathi, a dialogue from Michael Madana Kama Rajan with pitch-perfect delivery and mimicked Danny's popular dialogue from Vijay Sethupathi's Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumaara.