Bigg Boss season 14 all you need to know: Salman Khan as host, full contestants list
Bigg Boss season 14 premieres tonight on Colors
Bigg Boss returns tonight with a much-anticipated 14th season. The Colors reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, garnered the highest TRPs in its runtime history on its 13th season which saw actor Sidharth Shukla win the finale.
Here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss season 14
The Contestants
Popular singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu will be one of the contestants this season. As per reports, the other artistes that have come on board for the reality show this year are television actress Rubina Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya, actor Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin (who, in fact, appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss season 13), Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, and Shehzad Deol.
Special luxuries
Since this season will occur amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the contestants will be provided with certain luxuries that the general public has been forced to stay away from due to the lockdown restrictions. Thus, this year's Bigg Boss house will have a salon, spa, movie theatre, and shopping mall. But reports state that contestants may only avail of these luxuries after winning multiple in-house tasks.
The guests
Bigg Boss always has always had a spate of celebrities joining in for weekends and special weekday episodes. From film actors to former contestants, the reality show has seen its fair share of star appearances. This year, Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan, last year's winner Sidharth will be entering the house as guests along with actress Hina Khan.
Safety measures
Since this season is being held despite a worldwide health crisis, the Bigg Boss crew will remain extra cautious about its safety standards. As per reports, the house and its surrounding areas will be regularly fumigated and sanitised. The contestants as well as crew members working on the Bigg Boss sets will undergo periodic temperature checks. The contestants have also been tested for the coronavirus and been kept under mandatory quarantine before entering the Bigg Boss house.
Show channel and timings
Bigg Boss season 14 will premiere on Colors and will air Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and 9 pm on Saturday and Sundays.
The show is also available on Voot for streaming throughout the day.
Promos of the show so far
Aapne diye jawaab, ab aap hi ki awaaz par karenge ghar ki sair aaj! Presenting to you, the brand new #BiggBoss2020 house! #BB14 Grand Premiere, kal raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par.
Streaming partner @VootSelect.#BiggBoss #BiggBoss14@BeingSalmanKhan @PlayMPL @OmungKumar pic.twitter.com/g8L8LaofVG
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2020
Apni beauty se yeh paltengi #BiggBoss2020 ke ghar ka scene! Dekhiye kaun hain yeh, #BB14 Grand Premiere mein, kal raat 9 baje. Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect. @BeingSalmanKhan @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemmeIndia @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/2J7LNsqdyp — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 2, 2020
Iss baar sirf rules nibhayengi nahi, banyengi @GAUAHAR_KHAN! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM.
Streaming partner @VootSelect. #BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemmeIndia @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/i466XApPKH
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 30, 2020
Inko dekh ke aapke bhi hosh udd jayenge! #BB14 Grand Premiere, kal raat 9 baje. Streaming partner @VootSelect. #BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemmeIndia @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/1epIe7HrxV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2020
Heyyyy, Birthday Girl, @eyehinakhan
Not long now before we see you again on #BiggBoss14 and celebrate!
Watch #BB14 Grand Premiere tomorrow at 9 PM on #Colors.#BiggBoss2020
Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan @plaympl pic.twitter.com/tw8Uw0z74k
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2020
Yeh fearless hottie aa raha hain #BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein! Can you guess who he is?#BB14 Grand Premiere tomorrow at 9 PM, only on #Colors.#BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect.#BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan @PlayMPL pic.twitter.com/ndS5VjrQ08 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bejoy Nambiar's Taish, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, to premiere on ZEE5 on 29 October
Touted as a revenge drama, Taish is Bijoy Nambiar's fifth directorial feature after Shaitan, David, Wazir, and Solo.
Ginny Weds Sunny, Riz Ahmed's Sound of Metal, Truth Seekers: Trailers this week
Ginny Weds Sunny, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, is set to premiere on Netflix on 9 October.
Crackdown review: Despite a brisk plot, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saqib Saleem’s crime thriller fails to leave a mark
Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, Voot Select’s Crackdown revolves around an anti-terrorist squad deployed on a secret mission to track down a dangerous nexus