Bigg Boss season 14 all you need to know: Salman Khan as host, full contestants list

Bigg Boss season 14 premieres tonight on Colors

Bigg Boss returns tonight with a much-anticipated 14th season. The Colors reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, garnered the highest TRPs in its runtime history on its 13th season which saw actor Sidharth Shukla win the finale.

Here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss season 14

The Contestants

Popular singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu will be one of the contestants this season. As per reports, the other artistes that have come on board for the reality show this year are television actress Rubina Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya, actor Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin (who, in fact, appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss season 13), Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, and Shehzad Deol.

Special luxuries

Since this season will occur amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the contestants will be provided with certain luxuries that the general public has been forced to stay away from due to the lockdown restrictions. Thus, this year's Bigg Boss house will have a salon, spa, movie theatre, and shopping mall. But reports state that contestants may only avail of these luxuries after winning multiple in-house tasks.

The guests

Bigg Boss always has always had a spate of celebrities joining in for weekends and special weekday episodes. From film actors to former contestants, the reality show has seen its fair share of star appearances. This year, Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan, last year's winner Sidharth will be entering the house as guests along with actress Hina Khan.

Safety measures

Since this season is being held despite a worldwide health crisis, the Bigg Boss crew will remain extra cautious about its safety standards. As per reports, the house and its surrounding areas will be regularly fumigated and sanitised. The contestants as well as crew members working on the Bigg Boss sets will undergo periodic temperature checks. The contestants have also been tested for the coronavirus and been kept under mandatory quarantine before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Show channel and timings

Bigg Boss season 14 will premiere on Colors and will air Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and 9 pm on Saturday and Sundays.

The show is also available on Voot for streaming throughout the day.

Promos of the show so far