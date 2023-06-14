Bigg Boss OTT returns on JioCinema and Salman Khan shall be hosting the same. Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz are the confirmed contestants.

Amidst the soaring speculations and swirling rumors surrounding the highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, JioCinema finally decided to put an end to the frenzy by unveiling the first glimpse of the intriguing housemates. Giving a hint of the contestants, JioCinema unveiled the first look of three Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 housemates, with intriguing alias names such as ‘Goat’, ’Queen’, and ‘Breaking News’, asking janta to guess the real names behind these aliases.

This season has already been abuzz as Salman Khan took the reigns as host for this season, followed by the electrifying ‘Lagi Bagi’ promo that was unveiled by the platform.

