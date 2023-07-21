Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard entrants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia discuss Jiya's friendship with Abhishek

With each passing day, the excitement of watching a winner emerge from so many contestants keeps audiences glued to their screens. The fun part of the controversial reality show is how contestants change their leanings within a few days, or, more accurately, within hours. It was just on Thursday that YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav were hailed for their brotherhood inside the house. Now, in a sudden change of circumstances, Elvish partnered up with her co-entrant social media influencer Aashika Bhatia for talking ill about Abhishek’s friendship with Jiya Shankar.

Abhishek and Jiya’s friendship

There are several reasons for the strong and stable friendship between the duo. Firstly, they entered the house together. Next up, they share their sleeping bed since the first day as tight BB cash couldn’t provide them with an independent sleeping bed.

Elvish has often provoked Jiya over a bed-sharing prospect. Being the current captain, he ordered her not to share her bed with Abhishek. In response, Jiya stood up for Abhishek and herself while paying no heed to Elvish’s needless demands. She added that changing the bed is an issue for her because of her developed habit and she finds it difficult to sleep in a different place.

Earlier, Elvish and Jiya had a heated verbal spat after she offered soap-mixed water to the former. This even led her to trend on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Shame on Jiya.’

Contestants talk behind Jiya and Abhishek’s back

This prompted gossip surrounding Jiya and Abhishek behind their backs. Following the exchange between Jiya and Elvish over the bed sharing issue, Manisha Rani along with Elvish and Aashika were spotted sitting in the garden area. They discussed a potential brewing between them both. In fact, they even said, “there appears to be something occurring on between them, and they do things on their bed at night.”

Meanwhile, Jio Cinema called Manisha Rani ‘chugalkhor bua’ on Twitter. The post garnered over 69,000 views.

Check out the post:

Supporting Abhishek and Jiya’s adorable relationship, a user commented: “Manisha has planned with Elvish and to change the bed of Abhi & Jiya because she is jealous of Jiya and she has manipulated Abhi on high level with Elvish. Manisha told Jiya to create a fake love angle to show Manisha is jealous of Jiya & #Abhiya.”

The past few weeks inside the house have been full of drama with rumours around host Salman Khan’s exit circulating the air. Speculations were in full swing after the actor held a cigarette between his fingers on the live broadcast. He was also seen dropping the F-bomb on national television. However, for the superstar, the show is ‘an extension of his life.’ He would again host the show soon.

With many participants including Elvish, Aashika, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev currently in the danger zone, it will be interesting to watch who exits the show next.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premieres at 9pm on Jio Cinema and Voot.