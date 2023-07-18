With every upcoming episode, the controversial show Bigg Boss OTT 2 gives audiences many reasons to stay tuned with the latest unfolding. The drama reality-show is a powerhouse of emotions with anger, revenge, love, hate, empathy and much more blended in the right proportions into one. The latest ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode featured comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek grace the show as hosts after actor Salman Khan remained unavailable. Furthermore, there was no eviction during the episode. But how will audiences find their hidden winner unless there are no nominations and eliminations? Accordingly, in line with the rules, BB announced a nomination task.

The new task

As per the recent task, Bigg Boss asked contestants to choose other in-house participants who they think should be eliminated from the game. Based on the choices, the task saw two wildcard entrants Social Media Influencer Aashika Bhatia and YouTuber Elvish Yadav nominated. They joined Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev.

With Manisha Rani wearing the captain’s hat currently, she is completely safe from the nomination list. On the other hand, the contestants on the safe list are: Bebika Dhurve Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt.

Strengths and weaknesses

The BB house participants are a refined mix of the good and bad. While Pooja Bhatt philosophises and schools the other contestants, Abhishek emerges as the smartest yet honest person. Bebika Dhurve is the loudmouth of the house, who locks horns with people.

The participants currently facing nomination pangs, somehow got possessed by their shortcomings that led them to the current juncture. The past few days saw YouTuber Elvish Yadav poke at in-house members. He verbally spat with Avinash Sachdev, calling him ‘bewkoof ka bacha.’ To this, Avinash replied, “Don’t dare go on my dad.” Not just this, Yadav warned Abhishek about enemies around him in the house. However, Abhishek paid no heed and instead said they were friends.

The last few days were tough for social media star Aashika Bhatia, too. The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress was slammed for zero participation in the house and for showing no interest in BB house events. This led her to receive three zero votes by contestants. A disheartened Aashika broke down in tears and Pooja Bhatt consoled her. The actor-filmmaker chided the contestants for their incongruous behaviour and advised Aashika to stay strong.

The full-of-entertainment week also saw Jiya Shankar indulge in a heated spat with Pooja Bhatt, which resulted in her get sidelined by others. Bhatt called Jiya ‘arrogant’ and rude, while asking her to put on some make-up and chill out. Jiya also grabbed attention for choosing Avinash over Jad Hadid for a task, hurting the latter.

Overall, it would be interesting to see how events unfold. Bigg Boss OTT 2 premieres at Jio Cinema and Voot.