The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is back, and since its release, the show has been in the limelight for its ‘Over The Top’ content. This season brings superstar Salman Khan as the host of the 6-week-long reality show, which consists of various contestants from different career fields. From Puneet Superstar’s eviction on the second day to Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid’s lip-lock leading to Akanksha’s eviction on the weekend, the show has been in headlines for its controversies. Apart from that, it has been clear that contestants Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid do not share a good rapport with each other, and are often found engaging in arguments. Now, it has been reported that one such argument between the two contestants got so heated up, that it forced the Lebanese contestant to lose his cool and decide to quit the show.

Jad Hadid To Leave Show After Fight With Bebika?

As seen in the BBOTT2 live feed, Jad started packing his bags after his fight with Bebika. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant expressed his desire to quit the Bigg Boss house because he felt that Bebika had been picking on him and targeting him since the beginning. All of this started when Bebika declined to cook for Jad and Abhishek Malhan. Jiya Shankar, the captain, tried to intervene and settle things, but Bebika refused to change her mind. Abhishek told her to complete her duties without being biassed towards anyone. However, Bebika said that her decision to not cook for them was due to their terrible attitude.

Earlier, during a task, Jad and Bebika had a heated argument with each other, where the former lost his cool and said, “I would hang some people from their f*****g a*s.”

Later, Bebika was spotted discussing Jad’s personal life with fellow contestant Pooja Bhatt. She revealed that Jad is someone who doesn’t accept strong women. She said that she had spoken to him earlier, and he himself had said that he couldn’t stand a strong woman with an opinion.

Salman Khan Schools Jad Hadid During ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Earlier, Jad Hadid was bashed by Salman Khan during ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ for pulling his pants down and flashing his bum towards Bebika after they both were involved in an argument. He schooled him about his behaviour and how this could have landed him in trouble if he had done it in Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi.