Bigg Boss OTT 2: What led Jiya Shankar to lose composure in front of BFF Jad Hadid?
The Bigg Boss house is infamous for transient friendships. Contestants take sides, revenge or prefer the most popular based on circumstances. One such contestant, Jiya Shankar has hit headlines in the past for being close to Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid. While Avinash gave her a chance to shine, choosing her as the captain in a task, the other friend, Jad Hadid encouraged her when others tried hard to remove her from the position.
Talking of one such fleeting exchange, Jiya had a real test when she had to choose between Jad and Avinash. This was after newly appointed captain Manisha Rani gave them a task. The spat between Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid gained attention for their first-ever disparity. Jiya’s choice of Avinash created the entire scene.
What led to the Jiya-Jad spat?
Jiya chose to remove Jad over Avinash Sachdev as part of the appointment process for a new captain. She outlined the ‘diplomatic gameplay’ of Jad behind her calculated move. However, this led to a falling-out between the two soon after the task.
Avinash suggested Jiya avoid discussing the issue with Jad as he was upset by things unfolded. Jiya, not listening to the advice, rushed towards Jad and asked him if he was angry. Jad left disappointed. Falaq Naazz told Jiya that since it was the first time, she had turned against him; this caused extreme pain.
Jad communicates
On repeated intrusions by Jiya, Jad explained that it was Jiya’s betraying him during the captaincy task and instead choosing Avinash over him that made him hurt. Jiya, in her defence added that captaincy was a different matter altogether and that she didn’t betray him. Further, she also expressed her exasperation over Jad’s budding friendship with Bebika Dhurve. Jad, however, remained unmoved by her explanation.
Jiya breaks down in front of Jad
As Jad listened indifferently, Jiya lost her calm and broke down in tears. In that moment, the actress revealed: “I don’t have a father and I know what it means. I never called someone a father and I have never given that position to anyone in my life. I gave it to you. You have a daughter and I lack a father. That’s the difference. Jiya Shankar. Shankar is not my father’s name. Shankar is not my last name. I don’t use my father’s name.” She further added: “You would not leave your daughter’s hands.”
Eventually, Jad consoled her, ignoring the differences.
