Host-actor Salman Khan is back with another ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode to add life to the existing rich drama inside the Bigg Boss house. The episode promises to take viewers on another exhilarating ride.

The previous week saw people like Abhishek Malhan punished for breaking the rules. In addition, contestants like Bebika and Jad locking horns with each other as usual. Jiya Shankar, who was re-elected as captain, was chided by the BB himself for impropriety with Manisha Rani which led her to spend a night in jail.

The upcoming week brings another adventurous journey as seen in the glimpses of the promo. Some of the major highlights that left the audience glued and guessing are: The ranking task making participants like Jad burst into tears, Falaq’s rude behaviour turning into a discussion topic, Avinash disclosing his attractiveness towards Falaq, Pooja Bhatt displaying a ‘no-nonsense attitude,’ among others. The show looks forward to welcoming actress Shehnaz Gill as a guest on the show.

The 30-second clip shows Salman Khan announcing ‘dekhiye kisi lagi aur kiski bachi.’

Check out the latest promo:

Inmates rank each other in the house

The task saw contestants ranking each other inside the house, with Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz and Manisha Rani competing for the top positions. After a series of mutual decisions, Abhishek was ranked first and Jad came in ninth, at the last. In an interesting twist, BB announced the ranks were not in line with the audience’s opinion, which led to the conclusion of the task.

Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev cry

The ranking task created a charged environment inside the house. Pooja Bhatt disapproved of ranking Jad number three. To which Jad replied: “It suits you if I take the 8 or just leave the house.” He added: “Will you be happy? I can leave the house.”

After repeated attempts by other contestants to explain Jad about his hyper reactions, he acted miffed saying: “’Leave me alone, I want to get out of this f***king house, stay away from me.’

As the drama unfolded, Jad reiterated about apologising for his ‘mistakes’ and named his journey inside the house his ‘most awful experience.’ Later, Jad hugged Avinash saying: “I could talk to you. This means the world to me. I felt choked.” The pair broke down in tears, showing their brotherhood.

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek on Falaq’s rude behaviour

The revised promo by Voot on Instagram shows Jiya and Abhishek sharing a conversation about Falaq Naazz’s intentional rude behaviour with them. In the clip, Jiya could be heard saying: “Mujhe reminder de rahi thi, Captain Ji kachra rakhne bol dena… yeh karne bol dena …. tabhi maine bola, ‘Bol diya. (Falaq started reminding me to do this and that and I already told her that I did it.)” She added that it was evident from her (Falaq’s) face that she was hurling abuses at Captain Jiya in her head.

Check out the promo:

Avinash confesses his feelings for Falaq

Ever since Avinash praised Falaq’s culinary skills, Jad and Jiya have been teasing him by her name. Now, putting quite a few rumors to rest, Avinash finally confessed his affection for Falaq in front of her. However, she did not say yes or no.

After the teasing duo learned about it, Jiya burst into excitement and shouted in joy. Avinash also revealed that he just wanted to share his feelings while inside so that he holds no regrets if either of them gets eliminated.

Check out Avinash sharing his feelings:

Pooja Bhatt on why she deserves win

The actor-filmmaker claimed she hasn’t been part of the rat race like others. Talking about her experience in the industry, she said that she has survived it all without playing any ‘cards.’ She further added: “My life doesn’t end after Bigg Boss. Therefore, I won’t engage in activities that disappoint my fans just for attention.”

Check out Bhatt talking about herself below:

Shehnaaz Gill to appear on the show

Actor Shehnaz Gill, an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss season 13, will attend the Salman Khan hosted show. The actress will promote her upcoming song collaboration titled ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Bigg Boss premieres on Jio Cinema and Voot.