In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2‘, a huge showdown ensues inside the house when Jiya Shankar abused Bebika Dhurve. Bebika refused to cook food for Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid and despite continuous intervention by the captain (Jiya), she remained adamant that led to hurling of abuses and altercation. Abhishek tried to act as the mediator but in vain.

“Jo hata sakta hai hata ke dikhao,” said Bebika. Bebika added, “Get out,” that led to Jiya abusing her and taking things off the stove. Bebika even criticized Jiya’s captaincy.

The other controversy inside the house

After her kiss with Jad Hadid created ripples on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri is officially out of Salman Khan’s show. In an interview with Indian Express, she has reacted to the same. She said, “I did three tasks that day, which eventually helped my team win. For me, the kiss was supposed to be just a task. I would have even kissed Pooja Bhatt or Cyrus Broacha if needed. I don’t regret my actions as it wasn’t anything personal for me. There were no feelings involved.”

She added, “Honestly, I was clear in my mind that this will be just a peck that we will hold for 30 seconds. He got carried away and started kissing me but I wasn’t using my lips as I had no feelings for him. That made him say that I was a bad kisser as I was not involved. But he is not my partner that I will kiss him nor was I instructed by my director to kiss a co-actor passionately. He didn’t understand that it was a simple task and complicated things for me and even him. It makes him sound stupid that we didn’t share a good kiss as that was never suppose to happen.”