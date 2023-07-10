In a move to delight Bigg Boss fans, Salman Khan announced an extension for the popular reality show. In the latest ‘Weekend ka Vaar’, the actor revealed that the duration was initially intended for a six-week period but it will now run for another two weeks. The extension is likely to bring its own twists and turns during the rollercoaster journey.

Salman Khan also nitpicked the contestants’ doings inside the house. He asserted that he wouldn’t tolerate disrespect and violence on the show. “Lado jhagdo, par stay in your limit (argue all you want to but stay in your limit),” he added.

The season is extended

The Jio Cinema and Voot-premiered show started on 17 June with 13 celebrities inside the BB house. After several eliminations, there are still a handful of participants inside the house. The finale date has been set for 13 August. Host Salman attributed the onus of extension to contestants who entertain the audience and garner substantial viewership for the platform.

Salman Khan schools the contestants

Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev were slammed by Salman for playing too safe. The actor also invited actor Shafaq Naaz, Falaq’s sister, to embolden her sister’s will and enliven her to play unfeignedly. On the other hand, Bebika Dhurve was advised to move on from the Jad Hadid episode. In one of the earlier incidents, Bebika accused Jad of spitting on her.

Terrence Lewis interacted with the contestants

Dancer-turned-choreographer Terrence Lewis graced the Bigg Boss show. He was assigned to host a task. As per the instructions, comments were put on the screens, and the contestants had to guess who made those comments about them. If they guessed correctly, they had to pour dirty water on the responsible person’s face.

One such comment flashed for Jiya read: “X says: Jad mujhe yehi kehta tha, Jiya meri beti jaisi hai yeh. Daughter daughter bolke be***d.” To this Y replied: Dekho gesture se daughter toh nahi bol sakta koi bhi.”

The comment led to an emotional outburst from Jiya and she called it ‘disgusting.’

Jiya Shankar breaks down after hearing nasty comments about her and Jad Hadid’s relationship

After breaking down in tears, Jiya added: “I feel disgusting. Whoever has said this, it is disgusting.” She took Bebika and Avinash’s names for saying that but the guess turned out wrong. The comments were made by Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan.

Later, even Jad Hadid lost his calm when he understood the meaning behind the comment. As a result, Abhishek admitted to the conversation half-heartedly.

Palak Purswani to re-enter the BB house

As per several reports, former contestant Palak Purswani will grace the show as a guest.

A new twist in the drama is the actress’ announcement of a ‘wait and watch’ moment which appears after the eviction. This will definitely bring a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

No evictions this weekend

Although no eviction had been set, comedian Cyrus Broacha appealed to leave the house citing health reasons. To which Salman replied that as per the contract, he would have to pay the penalty if he wanted to quit the show.