In the latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, actor-host Salman Khan blustered actor Jad Hadid for his actions over the past few days on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The two events that led to Hadid’s implication were his controversial lip-lock with co-contestant Akanksha Puri for a task and his showing off his buttocks to Bebika Dhurve during a fight. In response to Hadid’s obscene gestures, it was Salman Khan who apologised to the audience. The superstar also warned that if this happens again, he will leave the show as he takes no interest in being associated with such content.

Clearly, host Salman Khan was taken aback and schooled the contestants over the incident. He added that nobody on his show had ever done something like that and the show’s production team had to edit out a clip due to the Lebanese-born model’s detestable actions.

What led to the fight?

The fight began when Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shared a mutual conversation and Bebika interrupted them. It was upon Hadid’s referring to Bebika as ‘this girl’ that the fight started between the two. In response, Bebika called him ‘fake.’ This was followed by Hadid unexpectedly revealing his butt, provoking fellow contestants to react further. This particular incident prompted Bebika to declare that she wouldn’t want to stay in the house if Hadid continued to be a part of the game.

Host Salman Khan addressed the issue

Referring to Jad Hadid, Salman Khan said: “Try this in Abu Dhabi or the GCC belt or in Saudi Arabia.” To which, the model-turned-actor responded: “Sir, it was a mistake. I admit it.” However, Salman underlined, adding: “When did you say it was a mistake? Right now?” Hadid replied with a triple “no!” saying, “I said it straight away but Bebika wasn’t in a mood to approach her.”

Salman Khan reiterated that although many people wouldn’t find anything wrong with the act, many may find it offensive. He added “India is a very conservative country. It’s also a very forgiving country. We have all been forgiven by this country a million times. However, you (Jad Hadid), they loved you.”

Referring to the Lebanese-born’s descent, Salman said: “The way you were, even though they did not understand the language, they loved you. Till these two incidents. Leave aside the kiss incident, this is the bummer.”

This led to Jad Hadid apologising for his actions. He said: “I take full blame. I apologise to you, to India, and to every member of this house. I am extremely sorry. What I did was unforgivable and a huge mistake. And I swear to my daughter’s life, I am extremely sorry.”

Initially, Salman refused to accept his apology and said, “I’m so close to leaving this show…whatever happened in the show this week is nothing that I’ve done in any of my movies. I’m so disappointed with what has happened and if this continues, I’ll leave this show.”

Later, Salman asked Hadid if he had a daughter and if yes, her age? He replied, “Four and a half.” “Then you understand what I am saying to you. For her, you shouldn’t have done this,” Salman Khan added. The drama-rich episode saw Hadid cry at the conclusion.

Other participants like Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdeva also disapproved of Jad Hadid’s behaviour in the house.

