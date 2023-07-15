The Bigg Boss house witnesses new altercations every day. Whether it’s a conflict between friends or the unfiltered opinions of the contestants, the drama keeps audiences fascinated.

The past few days saw Jiya Shankar at the center of the show’s news. Her captaincy was ripe with allegations of ‘self-centeredness.’ In one such case, she sent Manisha Rani over ex-contestant Cyrus Broacha to jail for rule-breaking. Her recent emotional turmoil in front of her close friend Jad Hadid also caught attention. The duo was able to resolve the matter easily after she broke down and revealed the truth about her name. Now, her disagreement with Pooja Bhatt has again shifted the focus to her.

What happened between Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar

A verbal spat ensued between the two as a task was being discussed between Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev. During the task, Manisha Rani asked Pooja to change her vote for Elvish, to which Jiya said: “Aap vote kaise change kar sakti ho?” This led to Bhatt blaming Jiya for indulging in groupism and backstabbing people by choosing friends at her own convenience. Taking a dig at her friendships with Avinash and Falaq, she pointed out that Jiya would call him unfair one moment, and patch-up the next.

Slamming her over the ‘inconsistent’ nature, she pointed out the recent disparity between Jiya and Jad Hadid. Jiya chose Avinash over Jad in the captaincy race, citing ‘diplomatic gameplay’ as the reason for ousting Jad. She reasoned that she was thanking Avinash for his favors earlier. Jiya tried to clarify her earlier decision about choosing Avinash over Jad. However, her efforts ended in vain as Pooja was too dominant to be overpowered.

Further escalating the raging situation, Jiya pointed out Pooja’s complicated relationship with everyone in the house. In response, Pooja accused her of behaving child-like and being abusive towards other contestants.

Verbal spat

There are many layers in a fight before the issue is solved. Pooja called Jiya “temperamental” and arrogant. Jiya, on the other hand, accused Pooja of double standards. This led the actress-filmmaker to target Jiya on using make-up, saying, “Put your make-up on and chill out”. In her defence, Jiya reiterated: “I have put my make-up on and curled my hair. I love it that way.”

Later, as Pooja shifted her attention to Falaq Naazz, she warned her about playing weaker game by the day as she’s involved with Jiya. As events unfolded, Pooja yelled at Jiya: “I am not talking to you. Now, shut the f**k up. Shut up.” Soon after, Jiya pointed out that Pooja was abusing her. However, Pooja continued, “You don’t frighten me and you don’t impress me either.”

In a conversation with Jad, she labeled Jiya as “toxic” and passive-aggressive. Now, it will be crucial to see the impact of recent verbal spat between Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt on nominations.

Bigg Boss OTT premieres at Jio Cinema and Voot.