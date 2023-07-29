With just two weeks left for the Bigg Boss OTT 2’s finale, audiences are hooked on their screens to see their favourite contestant win. The latest episode of the reality show saw in-house participants working to showcase their ideas during the last few days. In the latest BB task, people had to enact their part for rations in order to earn their weekly supplies. As is the norm inside the house, the charged moment led to disagreements and surprises. In addition, the episode also saw BB announce a meeting in the living room to inform the contestants about the importance of ‘perfect casting’. For the same, actress-filmmaker and in-house participant Pooja Bhatt was given the casting director’s hat.

Pooja Bhatt auditions contestants

Pooja Bhatt, as casting director, was given the responsibility to audition members for different roles inside the house. To enter inside Pooja’s office, which served as the activity room for the day after hearing a bell sound.

Interestingly, audiences’ judgment on Pooja Bhatt’s decision would heavily determine their portion of the weekly ration.

The villain’s role

The first role set by the BB inside the house was that of a villain for an upcoming film. To find the right character, the casting director had to look for someone who had portrayed their evil side in the weeks that followed since Bigg Boss aired on 17 June.

The search led to the calling of Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve. Notably, Manisha expressed confidence that she did not see herself as the villain but instead as a heroine and refused to audition. Pooja tried to reason with her but the issue escalated, further resulting in an argument of sorts. Later, Manisha insisted that she would always see herself as the heroine. Next up, Elvish was complimented by Pooja for his bad-boy persona.

In the end, Pooja questioned Bebika Dhurve about her villainous personality. To which Bebika responded that her honesty can be harsh, and that’s why people saw her as a villain. On the basis of her enactment of scenes in the audition, Pooja declared Bebika as the chosen villain of the house.

Who is “Hero ka dost”?

For the supporting role of “Hero Ka Dost,” Pooja called Aashika Bhatia and Jad Hadid for auditions. Aashika asserted that she didn’t see herself as just a sidekick to the hero while Jad agreed to the audition. Pooja was impressed with Jad’s performance and announced him as the chosen “Hero Ka Dost” (Hero’s friend).

Take a look at the episode’s glimpse on Instagram:

‘Passing Shot – No dialogue’

Next up, Pooja Bhatt had to choose a character with no significant dialogue in the film. She called Aashika and Manisha for auditions. However, the duo expressed unhappiness about the role and didn’t want to accept it. Despite their objections, Pooja passed on the role to Manisha, which enraged her further.

The heroine

Only Jiya Shankar was called for the role of heroine in the auditions. Pooja Bhatt, impressed with her performance, declared her the chosen heroine of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

‘Crowd Ka Hissa’ or part of the crowd

Pooja Bhatt auditioned Avinash and Aashika for the role. Avinash followed Pooja’s request and auditioned, but Aashika refused to participate. However, despite her refusal, the director assigned her the title.

Later, BB revealed that Pooja’s casting decisions didn’t match what the audience wanted. As a consequence, contestants received a basic ration instead of a premium one.