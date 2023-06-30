It seems Pooja Bhatt has issues with almost everyone inside the Bigg Boss house. In a rare occurrence, if she’s doing fine with someone, it is likely to be a transitory phase. Now, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, ‘Kya Abhishek hai Badtameez?’ Pooja Bhatt added to her conflict with Youtuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as ‘Fukra Insaan.’ The war of words reached an extent that Bhatt called him ‘badtameez’ in a discussion. She added: “Abhishek needs communication skills especially with women.”

Not just this, Bhatt condemns him of possessing ‘toxic masculinity’ and ‘arrogance.’ She said, “I am very disappointed with Abhishek. He says something, but does something else. At this age, he has all the answers. He has answers to questions that don’t even exist.” Abhishek, on his part, said: “Pooja ma’am knows I am the only one who will argue with her,” in a conversation with Manisha Rani.

Bigg Boss’ task: ‘No sugar-coating’

The Bigg Boss assigned the in-house participants a task to advise fellow contestants without sugar-coating the words. As a result, the already energetic moment hit its mark, and Bhatt and Abhishek were able to take advantage of the opportunity to the fullest.

Abhishek’s advice to Bhatt was that he would appreciate it if the actress-turned-filmmaker put an effort sometimes to understand people from their perspective. He replied: “I think you don’t understand the other person’s perspective. I also feel you should take a stand if a person is wrong.”

In response, Bhatt hit back, adding: “Who are you? The personality I have seen of yours in the house, I believe you don’t like women, whether they are younger or older.” Furthermore, she accused him of showing ‘insecurity’ in female authority.

Voot: Recent episode’s teaser

The episode’s teaser showed Bhatt declaring that she is not a ‘people-pleaser’ and hasn’t come in the house to be popular. She confronted Abhishek saying: “Aap meri baat sunte one on one (Will you listen to me individually?)” To this, he said, “100 per cent.” Then Pooja added, “Mein baith ke dosti nahi karungi kisi ke saath jo mujhe badtameez lage (I will not sit here and be friends with someone who is rude to me)”.

To that, Abhishek replied: “Mere mann mei jo hota hai mai woh express kar deta hu. I don’t get it jab mujhe koi ye bolta hai ki women ki respect karni nahi aati (I say whatever comes to my mind. I don’t get it when someone says I do not respect women)”

Check out the teaser:

Thursday’s bickering comes in line with a previous dig by Bhatt at Abhishek’s successful social media career. She stated that people feel themselves on ‘cloud nine’ owing to their immense number of followers on various social media handles. However, she stressed the importance of building character first.

Several ex-participants like actress Palak Purswani and producer Aaliya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, have come forward about Bhatt’s ‘negative’ attitude inside the house. In a latest conversation with Bollywood Life, Palak termed her fight with Bhatt ‘baseless.’ She added: “I respect seniority but all are equal on that platform.”

