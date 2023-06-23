Following Puneet Superstar’s exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt appears to be the biggest troublemaker inside the house. In light of the latest episode, viewers are now aware of the former actor’s plight. During the sixth episode of the reality show, the #FakeAlert jail task, Pooja locked horns with Palak Purswani without any apparent reason. The ‘bossy’ attitude Bhatt displayed angered Twitter users, resulting in criticisms.

What was the conflict about?

As seen on Thursday night’s episode, Pooja acted as a mediator when tensions flared between Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani. Despite this, she chose to praise Manisha and disparage Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar. Pooja said that Manisha, a small-town girl from Bihar, possesses a maturity far beyond the two of them and would make a better friend for Bebika than either of them could ever be. It took Palak a moment to adjust to the attack, which literally came out of nowhere. Trying to defend herself, Pooja kept shutting her down repeatedly.

Earlier in the episode too, Pooja tried to do the same thing with Purswani, but the latter relented and listened to her. However, she did not back down this time. As Palak responded politely and respectfully to Pooja, she said she lacked grace and perceived herself as being superior to Manisha. Despite Palak’s attempts to make her point, Pooja did not allow her to speak.

Post the heated argument

Palak broke down in tears in the kitchen following the fight while Jiya tried to cheer her up as they bonded over Pooja’s collective targeting of them. Fortunately for Palak, a few seem to support Pooja regarding her infuriating behaviour.

Pooja entered the show as a surprise recipient of 1.5 lakh Bigg Boss currency upon entering the house. After breaking some rules about keeping her association with Bigg Boss a secret, Palak was put on hold.

