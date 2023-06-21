Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani-Jiya Shankar talk over their past issues and why their friendship ended

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has begun and it has already gained a lot of attention, thanks to the regular dramas between the contestants in every passing episode. While viewers are having a treat with a rollercoaster of emotions, arguments, friendships, and a lot of drama, the show has displayed the contestants’ true colours as they battle it out to survive and win the season. Speaking of which, while the 4th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently went on-air, it also came with a lot of entertainment, showing contestants Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani going into the depths of their past friendship.

Notably, the two who were once known to be best friends parted ways in the past and have not been on talking terms since then. Delving into a sincere conversation, as soon as the two started talking, they ended up arguing with each other.

While Jiya expressed that she felt neglected and distant from Palak on her previous birthdays, Palak spoke about the emotional turmoil that she faced. During this will, Jiya also revealed that Palak’s habit of inviting Jiya’s ex-boyfriend to various gatherings made her restless.

Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani spoke over their ‘wounded’ friendship

Jiya who seemed irritated over Palak for not letting her talk went on to charge her and said, “Even now you don’t let me talk and it is a fact. Earlier, you came to my birthday and completely ignored me and instead sat with others and began partying with them. You also posted pictures with them. It was my birthday but you didn’t even post a single wish for me and also didn’t talk to me.”

Jiya further added that she was very hurt by the incident and said, “I didn’t understand why my best friend is behaving like that. If you had problems with me, then you should have come and cleared it out.”

While Jiya vented out her frustration, Palak in her response noted that she felt like she was unwanted at the birthday party.

Jiya confronts Palak for inviting her ex-boyfriend to every gathering

Their discussions didn’t end there as Jiya Shankar brought up another issue recalling how Palak started calling her ex-boyfriend to every gathering, all of a sudden. While Palak defended herself by stating that Jiya should have been more vocal about her concerns, the latter admitted that things were “very disturbing” for her.

Having this conversation done, it is yet to be seen if things will improve between the two in the upcoming episodes.

