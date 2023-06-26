In another exhilarating ride that keeps audiences glued to their screens, Palak Purswani, a model-turned-TV actress, has been evicted from the Big Boss house. She has been eliminated from the show after receiving the least votes. Earlier, comedian Puneet Superstar got eliminated in less than 24 hours of the show premiering. This was for allegedly using foul language towards the producers and causing damage to their property.

Purswani’s elimination from the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 was announced on Sunday’s episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar.’ Her name was suggested alongside participants Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev. The actress shed tears as she left the Big Boss house.

Purswani’s Journey on the show

Palak had a brief journey on Bigg Boss OTT as she entered the house alongside another model-turned-actress Akanksha Puri on the second day. At first, she was barred from entering the house after a guest panel kept her on a waiting list. Although Palak shared a deep bond with Akanksha, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui among others in the house, her frequent unsubstantiated fights with ex Avinash and Bebika Dhurve garnered much attention.

In one of the earlier episodes, Palak Purswani opened up about her breakup with Avinash. She said: “There were a few things that were non-negotiable for me. I felt I was done. We gave each other chances. I was the one who broke up, and I haven’t got closure, shayad idhar mil jaye (perhaps I got it here).” She further revealed: “We were together for four and a half years.”

Ex-couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev

Aaliya and Akanksha found out about Purswani’s love story with Avinash while in jail. During the episode, Purswani shared her dependency and people-oriented personality, which led her to enter the relationship just four months after her earlier break-up.

Palak had just come out of a relationship when they met through a common friend. As soon as they met, they found many commonalities and struck up a rapport. “He was calm to my storm,” she said, adding “He was everything I wanted to settle for.”

In 2021, Avinash and Palak ended their relationship after a roka ceremony in Mumbai. They had also unveiled their business venture at the ceremony.

Jio Cinema, the app that offers free live streaming of celebrity reality shows, shared Palak’s eviction on Twitter. The caption read: “Palak’s #BiggBossOTT2 journey ends here!”

The tweet gained attention and comments.

One user commented: “Everyone wants to bebika get the exit how palak get out that’s impossible.”

Another user wrote: “Although I’m not a fan of her, I felt bad for her. It is a joke that Bebika got more votes than her.”

As of 17 June, Bigg Boss OTT has begun its second season. The contestants locked inside the house are Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

