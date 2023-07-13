Adding spice to the most controversial house in town, Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed two wildcard entries inside. The most recent contestants to grace the show are actress Aashika Bhatia and YouTuber Elvish Yadav. The move comes after host Salman Khan announced in the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode that due to the immense love received by the show, the otherwise 6-week scheduled duration would be extended further by two more weeks. With this, the finale has been set for 13 August.

Jio Cinema announced the entry on Twitter. Check out the post:

The duo also took to Instagram to announce the big news and share it with their fans through their respective accounts.

Who is Aashika Bhatia?

The actress gained popularity after her role in the Salman Khan-starrer 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The influencer is also recognised for her roles in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (2016) and Meera (2009). Not just this, she enjoys a large fan-base with 60 lakh Instagram followers.

Putting the rumours about her entry into the house to rest, the actress recently announced on Instagram that she’ll be off social media for some time. She wrote a cryptic post that read: “Life is about to change Bigg time! See you on the other side.”

Check out the Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💕A A S H I K A B H A T I A 💕 (@_aashikabhatia_)

Shared just a day ago, the post has garnered over 30,000 likes.

A user wrote: “I support you because you are my favourite.”

Who is Elvish Yadav?

With a rich subscriber base of 1.45 crore on YouTube and 42 lakhs on Facebook, the video creator is popular for making short films on the platform. His channels ‘Elvish Yadav Vlogs’ and ‘Elvish Yadav’, focus on high-end cars. In addition, the 25-year-old also runs an NGO named the ‘Elvish Yadav Foundation’. He is also the founder of ‘systumm clothing’, according to his Instagram profile.

Youtuber Elvish Raosahab, popularly known as Elvish Yadav posted a video announcing his entry into the house. “So, ab time aagaya hai ghar ka system change karne ka. So tumhara bhai, main aaraha hu ghar ke andar ek ek ka system ko hang karne aur sabko bang karne. So, see you there.”

He captioned the post: “Support Zaroor Karna.”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

How the other contestants react to their entry, only time will tell.

As of now, eight contestants are still trapped inside the Bigg Boss house following Cyrus Broacha’s abrupt departure. They are Abhishek Malhan, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz and Jiya Shankar.

The show premieres on Jio Cinema and Voot.