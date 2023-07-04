Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani and Falaq Naazz share heart-to-heart; captain Abhishek found dozing

It is all about survival of the toughest inside the Bigg Boss house. Amidst all the hodgepodge and drama, the show saw Manisha Rani and Falaq Naazz sharing a candid conversation with each other. It is something not commonly heard of, two people sharing a heart-to-heart, without fight. In addition, the episode also saw Youtuber Abhishek Malhan, known as Fukra Insaan, as the current captain. He flouted the house rules by napping in the afternoon. Now, with the show entering its third week, each day brings new twists and turns.

The recently concluded ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode saw Akanksha Puri leave the show after being nominated alongside contestants Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. Akanksha hit the headlines last week for a lip-lock with Jad Hadid given as a ‘task’. Furthermore, Hadid has been nominated for next week’s eliminations as a punishment by host Salman Khan for showing his bum to Bebika Dhurve.

Caught candid

In the recent promo of the show, which airs on Jio Cinema, Manisha Rani and Falaq Naazz were seen sitting comfortably and sharing a talk. “Iss ghar mei bahar se dushmani lekar nahi aaye,” Falaq told Manisha, who agreed with her. She further added that they weren’t life-long enemies placed under a same roof to fight incessantly.

Falaq said that she couldn’t understand what led to Manisha getting irritated by everything, even though she used to be all ears for her. The conversation ended with all being well.

The streaming platform shared on Instagram a snapshot of the episode with the caption: “All’s well between Falaq and Manisha? Only time will tell!”

Check out the post:

This resulted in a division among Instagram users. People took different sides and sharing interesting commentary. Check out some responses below:

One user wrote: “Manisha is a fake.” While, others wished Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to stay together on the Bigg Boss journey. A user commented: “Stay together in the game please,” while tagging the contestants. “I don’t like Falaq,” said a third.

Captain dozed

Recently, the captaincy baton was handed over to Abhishek Malhan from Jad Hadid who was involved in several infamous incidents during his term. It was only two days ago that Abhishek Malhan was assigned a secret job where he had to watch the housemates quietly and write down 10 rules they broke. He had to report any violations in front of the camera. Upon completion, he was appointed captain.

Now, Captain Abhishek Malhan himself broke one of the rules inside the house. This rule says that contestants cannot sleep in the afternoon. This led a BB rooster cawing as a participant had been caught taking a nap. While the captain rose and asked who was sleeping? Cyrus Broacha pointed out that it was the captain himself.

Although Abhishek attempted to defend himself by saying that Manisha saw him awake, she disagreed with it. With this, the position of captaincy has been handed over to Jiya Shankar.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on Jio Cinema.

