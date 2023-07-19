Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar slammed for offering soap water to Elvish Yadav to drink; internet says 'evict her'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw two participants who were part of the latest nominations indulge in a gruesome act. Previously, it was wild card entrant YouTuber Elvish Yadav who was called out for mischievous activities. May it be for calling Bebika his ‘aunty’ and Pooja Bhatt his ‘Taai ji’ or his verbal spat with Avinash Sachdev, where he referred to him ‘bewkoof ka baccha.’ Yadav’s straightforwardness with his opinions on the show has kept him in the limelight.

Now, in a role reversal, Elvish’s fans and audiences in general have supported him and called out Jiya Shankar for her cruel act. Jiya Shankar caught attention for offering Yadav water mixed with soap for drinking. This particular act trended on Twitter with the hashtag Shame on Jiya.

What made Jiya Shankar trend on Twitter?

Jiya Shankar was one of the first contestants to enter the BB house. Among the latest entrants are Elvish and social media influencer Aashika Bhatia. Having entered the house, the YouTuber was quite vocal about the mask adorned by the participants inside the house, on top of their original wilful face. While commenting on Jiya Shankar, Yadav called her ‘fake.’

As per the latest developments inside the house, Jiya gave Elvish a glass of water mixed with hand-wash for drinking. Elvish took a sip from it without realising anything was wrong. However, nothing missed the audiences’ eyes and the clip featuring Jiya, where she claims that someone mustn’t have rinsed the glass properly and is not guilty for her actions. This led her gain traction on Twitter, uniting fans to highlight her ghastly act.

Twitter users slam Jiya Shankar

With audiences glued to their screens since Bigg Boss aired on Jio Cinema on 17 June, they are quick to call out the right from the wrong. In one such scenario, Twitter users were quick to showcase their support for Elvish Yadav over Jiya Shankar’s cruel act.

Check out some trending tweets below:

One user wrote: “Jiya gave soap-based water to @ElvishYadav to drink. Isn’t it absurd?”

Jiya Gave Soap Water to @ElvishYadav to drink. Isn't it Pathetic? We live in a Country Where a Girl can do anything to a guy and can easily run away, and if the same guy gives her back.

Then, Whole India will start crying for Justice for the Girl.#ShameOnJiya #Elvish pic.twitter.com/SrN32QD2WN — Randomsena (@randomsena) July 18, 2023

“She mixed hand-wash and defends herself,” said another.

“Fact: If you swallowed the soap, you may experience pain or swelling in your throat and lips. You may also experience gastrointestinal distress. Begin to vomit repeatedly, including blood,” stated another user expressing concern.

Fact :- If you swallowed the soap, pain or swelling in your throat and on your lips . You may also: experience symptoms of gastrointestinal distress. begin to vomit repeatedly, which may include vomiting blood.

More Power to #Elvisyadav #ShameOnJiya pic.twitter.com/YGtvRCdAHq — 𝑨𝒏𝒎𝒐𝒍 (@wakhra_swag1) July 18, 2023

“Giving @ElvishYadav Handwash Detergent mixed with Water to drink is against Big Boss rules. But no action against Jiya has been taken so far,” noted another user.

@BiggBoss is indirectly supporting this shameful act done by Jiya. Giving @ElvishYadav, Handwash Detergent mixed with Water to drink is an act against the rules of Big Boss. But no action against Jiya till now.#ElvishYadav #ShameOnJiyaShankar #ShameOnYouJiya #ShameOnJiya pic.twitter.com/z5B9L7NbpS — Kamal Dabas 🇮🇳 (@Kamal_0204) July 19, 2023

It will be interesting to watch how events unfold from here. Meanwhile, wildcard entrants Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, along with Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for elimination this week.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premieres on Jio Cinema and Voot.