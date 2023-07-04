Amidst the chaos surrounding the Bigg Boss house came a transitory feeling full of emotions. The latest episode saw actor Avinash Sachdev express his mirth towards Falaq Naazz as she cooked his favorite meal. An emotional Avinash told Falaq that she has made him miss his mom by first cooking Biryani and then Dal Pakwaan and Sheera. The compliment made Falaq smile radiantly while she served the food to other contestants.

The closeness shared in the kitchen by the two didn’t really escape other contestants’ eyes. As Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid later touched on the topic, further embarrassing Avinash.

Is something brewing?

The conversation around something brewing between the two took shape after Avinash praised Falaq for her culinary skills. As Avinash joined Jiya and Jad Hadid, the latter pointed out that there was a connection between the two. Jad said: “It just crossed my mind that in the kitchen when you were talking and expressing yourself, you just mirrored the picture of your mom and Falaq.”

To this, Avinash tried explaining the reason behind his comparison of Falaq’s cooking to his mom’s. But Jad interrupted mid-way, lauding Avinash for articulately conveying his joy.

Giving wings to the adorable moment, Jad added: “What I noticed was her smile, and there was a spark.” Whereas Jiya, on her part, joined in with quick affirmations. She further stated that something was brewing between the two. To which Avinash responded, “I have never thought about it. It’s not in my head yet.” The potential in Avinash’s answer left both laughing and parting with a suitable future prospect.

After a series of further teasing, Avinash said, “I just get carried away with food.”

When Avinash met Falaq again

Later in the episode, Avinash slammed Jad for being ‘so evident.’ On enquiring, Avinash revealed the incident moments ago where his meeting with Falaq left him embarrassed solely because of them. Pinkvilla quoted Avinash as saying: “After what you guys told me about Falaq when she came there, I asked her if she had dinner. She came in, and we both argued. I could see from the side that you guys were smiling. I was uncomfortable.” He added that it was the first time he had ever felt uncomfortable and blamed them. “You embarrassed me,” Avinash said.

To this, Jad jokingly declared Avinash ‘shy’ and not embarrassed.

The latest ‘Weekend ka vaar’ episode saw contestants Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Akanksha Puri nominated for elimination. This led host Salman Khan to announce Akanksha Puri’s exit from the Bigg Boss house.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.