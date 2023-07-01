Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid calls Akanksha Puri 'bad kisser', Pooja Bhatt calls him a b**ch

One of the recent episodes of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid share a kiss for 30 seconds as part of a house task. The kiss went viral, leaving viewers stunned as this had never happened before on the show.

The kiss became the talk of the town. What created even more controversy was Jad Hadid’s remark about pronouncing Akanksha a “bad kisser”. The comment left many fuming and Pooja Bhatt slammed the model for the gossip. Her defence of her co-contestant was much appreciated by Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans.

It all started after Jad Hadid whispered to co-contestant Avinash Sachdev that: “She (Akanksha Puri) is a bad kisser.” As they laughed about it, this particular remark left Pooja Bhatt angry.

War of words between Pooja Bhatt and Jad Hadid

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt called Jad Hadid “a b***h” for saying mean things about Akanksha Puri. She added: “You seemed to enjoy it very much.” To this, Jad Hadid replied that Akanksha trembled during the kiss. Bhatt added, “Obviously, what would a girl do if she was asked to kiss in front of the whole world? That comment was inappropriate. I’m sorry I disapprove. Not cool. Not cool at all. You don’t say that.”

Jad Hadid defended his comment, saying, “It’s an opinion.” Pooja Bhatt pointed out that he better share his precious opinion with Akanksha Puri and not with others. The Sadak star said, “Boy talk, right? I thought you were a man, not a boy.” To this, Jad added, “I’m gay.”

During the kiss too, Pooja Bhatt looked visibly uncomfortable and asked Akanksha and Jad to “stop it” immediately after the task was over.

Twitter users react

Many users appreciated Pooja Bhatt calling out Jad Hadid for his comments. A user wrote: “Jad to Avinash: she’s a bad kisser. Glad #poojabhatt took a stand for #AkanshaPuri Jad is shameless.”

Another commented: “It’s not right to spoil someone’s name crudely. Man or woman, it’s the same.”

A user pointed out, “Yawn. Just another scripted reality show where celebrities desperately try to stay relevant by crossing lines, kissing strangers, and making fools of themselves. Can we please find some real talent to showcase instead of this circus?”

“Jad is such a pervert. He asked Akansha to do it again. He should be thrown out immediately,” wrote another.

The post garnered over 3.2 lakh views. Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered last month on 17 June. It is currently streaming on JioCinema.