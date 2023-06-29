The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 ‘Break Rule, Get Punished’ showed the in-house participants Abhishek Malhan also known as ‘Fukra Insaan,’ Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri getting nominated for eviction after discussing nominations in the house. The makers decided to punish the trio in response to their actions. As per the guidelines, discussing nominations goes against house rules. Later, as Jiya and Abhishek made their apologies to the housemates, Pooja Bhatt took charge to school them about how they seemed delusional after attaining success at a young age. The drama is one of the latest additions to the show’s controversy.

Pooja Bhatt’s tutelage

The veteran actor-filmmaker expressed shock to see ‘educated people’ make such mistakes. “I would have buried myself in embarrassment had someone told me such things,” she stated in the latest episode. In a one-to-one conversation with Jiya Shankar, Bhatt gave her an overview of the industry. Furthermore, she explained how being a good human is important. She added that the industry is not all about talent and looks as beauty fades away with time. However, she would definitely want to meet them when they turn 50. Bhatt said: “Main aap ko milna chahungi when you are 50, jab aapke chehre murjhane lagte hain (I would like to meet you when you hit 50, when the face starts showing wrinkles).”

Not just this, the 51-year-old also dragged YouTuber Abhishek Malhan’s flourishing social media career into the conversation. She stated that people could feel themselves on ‘cloud nine’ owing to their immense number of followers on various social media handles. However, she added that it’s imperative to build a character first. “It is not always about talent. There will be a day when we all have to nominate each other but we can’t buy honour and dignity. It is earned. Respect must be earned. Aap logon ka kya hai aaj kal ke generation ka, aap log dekh lete hain 20-30 million followers, you start seeing yourself on cloud nine. I hope I am alive to see you when you are 50,” she said.

Bhatt and other controversies in the house

In past episodes, Bhatt has locked horns with other participants. With ex-participants like Palak Purswani and Aaliya being prime examples. In an exclusive chat with The Indian Express, Aaliya – who recently faced a surprising mid-week eviction – held Pooja Bhatt responsible for her eviction.

She called the actor along with her group ‘negative.’ She stated, “Pooja ji has achieved so much in life yet she is so bitter and negative about others. She kept targeting me, telling me that I was hiding a side of myself.” She added, “To be honest, everything went wrong, especially the negativity in the house. She is the leader of that group and needs to be evicted.”

On her part, Bhatt attacked Aaliya and accused her of playing the ‘victim card’ due to her sour relations with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While Aaliya added that Bhatt keeps using her father Mahesh Bhatt’s name in the game by asserting ‘main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hu.’ Further, she questioned, “Why can’t she play the game on her own merit?”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.