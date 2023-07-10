Bigg Boss OTT 2: Host Salman Khan slammed for holding a cigarette; uttering F-word on stage

Added to the list of infamous activities associated with the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, host Salman Khan recently gathered eyeballs for holding a cigarette and using the F-word on the stage. The latest ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode saw the actor schooling contestants for their behaviour inside the house. Donning a checkered shirt and pants, he was spotted with a cigarette between his fingers. This has sparked a debate online with social media users trolling the team for committing the ‘biggest mistake.’ Several other users pointed out that the Bigg Boss crew ‘forgot to cut this part and live telecast it.’

Salman Khan was caught smoking a cigarette while hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Bigboss crew forgot to cut this part and live telecasted it. Biggest mistake!😂 pic.twitter.com/2li1weleKh — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) July 9, 2023

The post garnered over 8.2 lakh views. It generated a wide array of comments.

One user wrote: “Just a cigarette.”

Just a cigarette. — Anmol R Sethi (@Anmolrsethi) July 9, 2023

Another user posted: “Salman Khan smoking on live”

“Camera man snitched on him sallu bhoi was secretly smoking thinking they would edit it out,” pointed a user.

Camera man snitched on him 😂 sallu bhoi was secretly smoking thinking they will edit it out — 🌹Rose🦋 (@Rose11347228) July 9, 2023

Another wrote: “When I saw it live, I didn’t believe it.”

When I saw it live i didn't believe it — Garam Chai (@GaramChaiWaala) July 9, 2023

Salman Khan drops the F-bomb

The incident came to light as the conversation unfolded between Salman Khan and contestant Cyrus Broacha. Although no eviction was scheduled for the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the comedian expressed his desire for a voluntary exit. This led to the host explaining the legal process involved if a participant breaks against the signed contract.

When requested about leaving the show, comedian Cyrus Broacha was told by Salman Khan that “You’ll feel so s**t about yourself, you’ll say fu**! Why didn’t I listen to these guys?” To this, Cyrus replied that he sincerely wishes that the makers would forgive the penalty and let him out.

Salman Khan in conversation with Cyrus Broacha

Cyrus briefly explained his issues saying he cannot sleep, adding: “I am completely finished. I can’t handle it, I can’t cope with it anymore. My diabetes has gone wrong. I beg them to let me out. I am not even contributing anymore; I am just like a dead soul over here now.” To this, Salman asked him to practice deep breathing lying down on the floor.

YouTuber Kunal Vijayakar, Cyrus’ close friend, was also called to cheer him up on Bigg Boss. Later, Salman urged Cyrus to listen to Kunal: “I know Cyrus it’s just another four or five weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen bro, I cannot get you out of this place and if I get you out then I have to take so and so people out of this house.”

The latest episode announced the show’s extension by another two weeks, from the earlier scheduled 6-week run. The finale episode is now set to air on 13 August. Reports about ex-contestants appearing on the show have been making the rounds, however, no official announcement has been made yet.