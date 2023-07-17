Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav becomes personal assistant to contestants; massages, cleans beds

Bringing a new twist to the dramatic Bigg Boss show, the Weekend ka Vaar saw host-comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek engage the audience in fun-filled banter as actor Salman Khan remained unavailable. Added to the fun atmosphere, Bharti made fun of ex-contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan for crying all the time. The episode witnessed another exhilarating ride as it involved a task where the contestants had to choose one of the housemates as their Personal Assistant (PA). Surprisingly, one of the earlier wildcard entrants, YouTuber Elvish Yadav took the plunge.

Yadav’s presence in the house has been controversial. Earlier, Aashika Bhatia slammed him for roasting and body-shaming her without even having met her in person. His comment of “Bewakoof Ka Baccha” to Avinash Sachdev led to a verbal spat between the two. The new task further added to the disparity.

Avinash and Aashika lock horns

There wouldn’t be a Bigg Boss without a fun challenge. Shifting the attention back to the contestants, the hosts asked the wildcard entrant duo Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia to list their individual defining characteristics that set them apart for the better from others.

While Elvish listed his ‘flexibility’ in making conversations with the housemates as his top quality, he said Aashika lacked it. During Aashika’s turn, digging at Yadav, she said she does not interfere unnecessarily with others business. Instead, she focuses on herself.

The latest task

After the characteristic task, the contestants were asked to choose one of them as their PA. Elvish got the most votes and so he was chosen as the right arm for the captain and the contestants alike. The role involved pleasing the housemates with his services. As the episode went on, the YouTuber completed chores as ordered. While he gave fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan a relaxing massage, another contestant Bebika Dhurve asked him to clean her bed.

Later, Bharti offered Manisha Rani, the current captain of the household, three veto cards. The cards could help the captain overrule the decision.

This weekend had no evictions. Bigg Boss OTT 2 premieres on Jio Cinema and Voot.