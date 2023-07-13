Bigg Boss is all about competition and survival of the most dramatic. The recent episode saw a fierce battle between Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan for captaincy. The course of events turned toxic with Bebika questioning Abhishek’s upbringing and family background on the show. The first captaincy task was themed around back-to-school days where the contestants had to act as teachers and students to choose the next leader. It was during the above task that tensions began to develop between the two.

What led to the fight?

Bebika played the teacher’s role and provoked Abhishek simultaneously. As a result, once Abhishek hit the saturation point, he blurted out resulting in the duo locking horns. He questioned Bebika’s authority over passing comments on his upbringing and suggested she reflect instead on her own behaviour.

This led Bebika to stretch the conversation further. She pointed out that although several housemates have discussed the YouTuber’s upbringing, he selectively chose to react strongly now during her turn specifically.

Contestants try to take hold

As their verbal hurling escalated further, Avinash Sachdev tried to intervene but it ended in vain. He urged Bebika to avoid mentioning each other’s families during the task. Bebika, in response, appeared adamant to continue. Citing a previous example, she mentioned how host Salman Khan had taken her father’s name during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, she didn’t react like Abhishek.

The winner

It was, however, Manisha Rani and Avinash Sachdev who made it to the finals in the captaincy race. The former won the race. The final round saw them creating memes or captions based on the pictures presented by the Bigg Boss. Further, the duo had to compete with the latest wildcard entries to the show, Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav, as judges.

Elvish Yadav warns Abhishek Malhan

The most recent addition to the house, Youtuber Elvish Yadav exchanged words of wisdom with his fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan soon after entering. Warning the latter about the company he’s keeping, Yadav pointed out his ‘wrong company’ referring to them as his ‘enemies.’ “Dushman nahi tumhare?” he asked, to which Abhishek replied: “Nahi, sab dost hain!”

With several participants in the race for the title of winner, it will be interesting to watch how they react to the latest wildcard entries. Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiers at Jio Cinema and Voot at 9 pm.