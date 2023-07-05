Bigg Boss OTT 2: BB reprimands contestants for taking 'captaincy' for granted; Manisha Rani goes to Jail

The recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw participants chided by higher authorities over taking ‘captain’ responsibilities for granted. After a new task, Jiya Shankar was appointed as the captain. Although the morning started on a sweet note with the contestants waking up to a Bollywood song, peace and happiness remained short-lived in the controversial house. Prior to the morning song, Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha discussed the latter’s ongoing issues like less food, improper sleep cycles and adapting to a new environment inside the house.

As for the rest of the contestants, Bebika strongly reasoned her close bonds with Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha and Falaq Naazz behind Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan disliking her. On the other hand, Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek discussed with Jad Hadid why Bebika could never be friends with the former. Later, a small argument also ensued between the two about clearing the kitchen.

The episode saw Abhishek, the captain, taking a nap as the alarm rang, warning of somebody being caught sleeping. He is teased for breaking the rule after serving as the captain himself.

Manisha-Falaq patch up

The duo of Manisha Rani and Falaq Naazz shared an intimate conversation discussing their personal issues. Falaq revealed noticing a change in Manisha’s behaviour but abstained from holding a grudge against her. This led to a patch up with both sharing a hug.

Bigg Boss takes a dig

Bigg Boss planned to implement a task named “fall of captaincy,” considering how people inside the house have taken the responsibilities for granted. During the task, the contestants had to try to snatch Abhishek’s captaincy. The move aimed at changing the former captain and drawing in people for nominations. Jad Hadid acted as a supervisor and couldn’t participate in the task as he was nominated by host Salman Khan himself.

The task involved pressing a buzzer upon hearing the siren. A red pathway was carved for the same leading to the swimming pool featuring contestants’ small cutouts. The one who pressed it first gets the opportunity to remove the other contestant’s name whom they deem unfit for the captain’s role.

After a series of pressing the buzzers and nominating people, Avinash Sachdev pressed the last and sixth buzzers and removed Pooja Bhatt. With this, Avinash proved his friendship to Jiya by giving her an opportunity to shine.

Manisha gets sent to jail

Jiya, the new captain, argued with Manisha because she disagreed with the latter’s sleeping arrangement outside the bedroom. To this, Manisha told Jiya, “If you want to prove you are a capable captain, you have the whole week to do that. Please spare me from this.”

Bigg Boss tested Jiya’s captaincy by giving her the power to distribute the ration among the housemates individually based on the number of times they had broken the rules. She put Manisha in jail for breaking the rules, since she didn’t want Cyrus there. However, Big Boss expressed dismay at the captain’s decision.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on JioCinema and Voot, with updated episodes at 9 pm every day.

