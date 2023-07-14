In a recent happening, Salman Khan announced a two-week extension for Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Weekend ka Vaar episode saw the superstar expressing appreciation to the audience for increasing the platform’s viewership. He also expressed gratitude to the contestants for entertaining them with their everyday tasks. Added to the rollercoaster ride, the house saw admissions of actor-influencer Aashika Bhatia and YouTuber Elvish Yadav as the latest wildcard entries. However, as reported by The Siasat Daily quoting sources close to the production, it appears that viewers are now waiting in anticipation for another set of potential contestants to grace the show.

The arrival of fresh participants adds quick fervour to an otherwise sluggish show trajectory. As a result of the electrifying entries, the show has already been given a boost and is becoming a hit with viewers. This has added to the speculation that the house may see even more upcoming faces largely from social media.

Check out some of the names below:

– RJ Malishka

A prominent name in the radio industry, the popular RJ is set to bring her extraordinary storytelling skills and bubbly energy to the show.

-Malini Agarwal

The queen of gossip, Miss Malini is a household name in the entertainment industry. The social media influencer’s presence in the BB house is set to raise temperatures.

-BC Aunty (Snehil Mehra)

Snehil Mehra, popularly known as BC Aunty, shall bring unending laughter and jokes inside the BB house. Let’s see whether her unfiltered sass and hilarious dialogues create a joyful environment on the show.

Jio Cinema shared a post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

-Dipraj Jadhav

A splendid fusion of comedy and music, Jadhav is set to bring the extraordinary combo to the show.

Check out Jio Cinema’s post:

-Danny Pandit

A striking blend of humour and wit, Danny is famously known for his distinguished stage presence and hilarious antics. He is set to create an immersive experience filled with laughter, surprises, and endless entertainment.

Although the rumours have caught many eyes, official confirmation is still awaited.

Elvish and Aashika

The recent wildcard entries have changed the house dynamics. Soon after Elvish Yadav’s arrival in the house, Jiya said that Elvish seemed to be a mixture of Bebika and Puneet, to which Falaq and Abhishek laughed uncontrollably.

Bebika and Aashika bonded over being body-shamed. While Bhatia spoke about Yadav body-shaming her in one of his YouTube videos in 2020, Dhurve – on the other hand – highlighted that she has been body-shamed by the in-mates multiple times and also accused Abhishek Malhan of fat-shaming her.

Fans are eagerly speculating about a potential face-off between the two content creators, Elvish and Abhishek with many predicting a showdown between the two.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premieres on Jio Cinema and Voot.