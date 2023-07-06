Adding to the in-house drama of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the latest episode of the controversial show saw Jiya Shankar, the newly assigned captain ‘feeling stressed’ about the responsibility. A new captaincy task was announced by Bigg Boss as a result. However, Jiya persisted. A morning announcement led Manisha out of jail. The melodramatic event also saw Bebika Dhurve target Jad Hadid as he supported Jiya throughout. This in turn led her to be at loggerheads with Abhishek.

Previously, a nasty spat broke out between Jiya and Bebika, resulting in a series of verbal abuses.

The newly assigned captaincy tasks

It was only a day ago that Abhishek Malhan was stripped of his captaincy. He was removed from responsibility for breaking the rules. The series of buzzer-pressing attacks finally led Avinash Sachdev to elect her friend, Jiya Shankar. Although she took the charge to show her mark, Jiya felt anxious and stressed over the responsibility. This led Bigg Boss to announce another task, giving contestants the opportunity to appoint a new captain.

The task required Jiya to sit on the royal chair in the garden for three hours. The other contestants moved around her, trying to make her get up from the seat. While participants like Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Cyrus Broacha among others tried their best to move her from the seat, their efforts ended in vain.

This resulted in Jiya Shankar being re-appointed as captain for the rest of the week.

Bebika locks horns with Jad Hadid

While several other participants, Bebika and Falaq among them, plotted ways like use of tomatoes, water, eggs, pepper, and onions to remove her from the seat. The situation ushered in a few words of courage and encouragement from Jad Hadid, who couldn’t see Jiya suffer that way. This led to an argument between Bebika and Jad.

Expressing his frustration, Jad told Jiya: “I would hang some people from their f*****g a*s.” This particular phrase didn’t resonate well with Bebika and she accused Jad of disrespecting women. As per Pinkvilla, Jad spit in a matter of minutes. This led to Bebika calling out Jad for looking at her and spitting.

Cyrus Broacha roped in, telling Jad not to fight. Jad explained to him that he spit because he had a hair in his mouth. The entire scene caused great deal of contention, with Bebika taking a dig at Jiya for being friends with Jad.

Bebika’s contention with Abhishek

Later, Abhishek accused Bebika of being behind Jad in every argument. If she was planning to slam Jad, he suggested she speak in English, so he could understand what she was saying. This led to the argument increasing manifolds with Bebika and Abhishek engaging in a heated war of words. As the episode progressed on, Bebika announced that she would not cook for the duo: Abhishek and Jad.

With the latest episode at 9 pm every day, watch the newest drama unfold on JioCinema and Voot.

