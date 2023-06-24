It has only been a week since Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered, and the show has already made headlines. No matter what the show brings, from constant fights to brewing friendships, audiences enjoy every aspect of it. In episode 7, ‘Ghar mei macha bawaal,’ an astrologer-turned-actress Bebika Dhurve claimed that the show’s host, actor Salman Khan was ‘betrayed’ in love and needed a ‘gharelu’ wife. Interestingly enough, Salman Khan also shared his plans for marriage recently and stated, “There is still time. I am 57. Matlab ek biwi honi chahiye.”

Why such a claim?

It all began when Bebika Dhurve was asked by Manisha Rani, another participant, about whether Salman Khan had ever been betrayed in love, and she replied, “Bhayankar wala (horrible one)”. Furthermore, she argued that despite the fact that Salman portrays himself as ‘rough and tough’, at his core he is a very emotional person.

“Jitna khudko rough and tough dikhate hai, emotionless dikhate hai, practical headed dikhate hai, workholic dikhate hai, andar se utna hi naram dil aur pyaar mei dubne wala dil hai. (Despite his portrayal as emotionless, practical, and work-oriented, he is actually a soft person from inside),” she added.

Salman needs a ‘gharelu’ wife

Gharelu translates to domestic, which means relating to or concerned with the home and family. To elaborate further, Belika stated that “Salman needs a ‘gharelu’ wife, one who takes care of his family. His ideal partner would be a homemaker who understands and serves him, as well as cares for his parents. In the evening, when he comes home she should offer him a meal, and help him get a peaceful sleep. He needs someone who can calm his mind after a hectic day. He doesn’t want a girl who is overly ambitious. He wants someone who becomes a homemaker,” she explained in Hindi.

During the same episode, the face-reading session with Bebika led to heated arguments with Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. Bebika and Abhishek were both comforted by Manisha Rani. Also, Bebika informed Manisha that Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani probably fought because Palak stole Jiya’s special person. She claimed that Akanksha fooled 3-4 men and called her a gold digger.

Salman on ‘Aap ki Adalat’

On the chat show ‘Aap ki Adalat,’ Salman Khan had admitted to being ‘unlucky in love’ due to his own shortcomings. When asked about his marriage, he had replied: “Jab aisi koi aayegi, toh ho jayega, sir (when somebody comes, it will happen). The host had asked again: “The whole world wants to know when you will marry?” And Salman had replied: “Jab upar wala chahega, sir (When God Almighty wills so)”.

The star had continued: “Two people are needed for marriage. In the first case, marriage did not happen. When I said yes, somebody answered, no. When somebody said yes, I said no. Now there is a ‘no’ from both sides. When both sides agree to ‘yes’, the marriage will happen. There is still time. I am 57. I want this time to be the first and last. Matlab ek biwi honi chahiye. (There should be one wife).”

Work Front

Salman Khan is set to appear in Tiger 3 next. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi with Shah Rukh Khan giving a cameo appearance in the movie. The Maneesh Sharma-directed film is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.