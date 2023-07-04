After her kiss with Jad Hadid created ripples on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri is officially out of Salman Khan’s show. In an interview with Indian Express, she has reacted to the same. She said, “I did three tasks that day, which eventually helped my team win. For me, the kiss was supposed to be just a task. I would have even kissed Pooja Bhatt or Cyrus Broacha if needed. I don’t regret my actions as it wasn’t anything personal for me. There were no feelings involved.”

She added, “Honestly, I was clear in my mind that this will be just a peck that we will hold for 30 seconds. He got carried away and started kissing me but I wasn’t using my lips as I had no feelings for him. That made him say that I was a bad kisser as I was not involved. But he is not my partner that I will kiss him nor was I instructed by my director to kiss a co-actor passionately. He didn’t understand that it was a simple task and complicated things for me and even him. It makes him sound stupid that we didn’t share a good kiss as that was never suppose to happen.”

On making Hadid uncomfortable

I felt really bad. I was hugging everyone for Eid and he made fun of that. I have never been very touchy with anyone in the house, as I do not like physical proximity. He was being so stupid to say that and didn’t even have the guts to tell me. Even Jiya called him out and said it was wrong of him to talk behind my back. He did apologise to me but that sounded fake to me just like him. I really don’t appreciate such people and what he did was definitely not right. After saying all this, he even went on to say that he wants to kiss me again.

