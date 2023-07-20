Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan trends on Twitter; wins hearts for standing by Elvish Yadav's side over Avinash Sachdev

With each passing day, audiences are glued to their screens to watch the most controversial online drama, Bigg Boss OTT 2. The highlights of the house directly impact the show’s TRP’s in addition to how shall gather eyeballs in the news. While Jiya Shankar trended on Twitter for her gruesome act of offering soap-mixed water to Elvish Yadav for drinking, now it is Fukra Insaan who is winning hearts for supporting Elvish over Avinash Sachdev in their fight. The YouTuber gained prominence for showcasing his brotherhood to a fellow creator on the microblogging site with the hashtag Abhishek is the boss.

The clips shared by Twitter users show Abhishek locking horns with Avinash Sachdev on Elvish Yadav’s behalf. There is no doubt that not many participants set the right tone with each other and often these disparities become a serious concern. Depicting one such issue, in the past, the verbal spat between Elvish and Avinash took a nasty turn. The former chided the latter saying ‘bewkoof ka bachha’ and was slammed by Avinash for involving his dad or family for that matter in the conversation. Continuing with the indifference, Abhishek attacked Avinash for his non-cooperative stance with Elvish, who is also the current captain of the house. He held him responsible for not performing his house duties diligently.

Check out some of the tweets below:

One user wrote: “Abhishek is so humble that even after people defame him literally before they even talk about his upbringing we can clearly see how well he behaves with everyone.”

“Friendship goals,” wrote another while posting a collage of clips in a small video featuring Abhishek in the key role with the other contestants.

A third user wrote: “Bhaichara Is Definitely At The Top!”

Bhaichara means brotherhood.

“Be My Elvish And I’ll Be Your Abhishek,” muttered a fourth.

One of the comments on the post read: “Ladne aaya tha Elvish. Fukra ke liye support krne aaya tha Elvish. Ache ache nahi kr paate wo jo Fukra bhai start se kr rahe hain” meaning (Elvish came to support Fukra aka Abhishek but what Abhishek has been doing from the beginning not many can do that.)

As per a report by The Siasat Daily, video creator Elvish Yadav has now dethroned Abhishek Malhan from the top position in the show’s weekly rankings. Abhishek, who had held the leading position since the starting, has now been shifted to the second position.

With so much going on inside the controversial house, it will be interesting to watch how things unfold from here on. Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on Jio Cinema and Voot.