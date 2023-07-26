Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan schools Aashika Bhatia over her actions

As the drama-rich season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 nears an end, participants are gearing up to win the battle of a complicated race. The unpredictable outcomes of the survival choices to reach the top are what keeping the audiences glued to their screens since the show aired on 17 June. The latest episode of the controversial show saw contestants indulge in unexpected friendships and schooling with one digging at the other for their actions. The nomination task saw Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra insaan, suggesting social media influencer Aashika Bhatia to put her manners to use. He also advised her not to create unnecessary scenes inside the house by forgetting things.

Abhishek Malhan judges Aashika Bhatia for her actions:

The show witnessed Abhishek Malhan schooling wildcard entrant Aashika Bhatia about not forgetting things and indulging in unnecessary scenes inside the BB house. Abhishek diverted attention to a situation when she annoyed Jad Hadid after forgetting about his eggs. Not just this, he also considered the incident when Aashika took away someone’s curd at the breakfast table without seeking permission from the owner.

Aashika, in response, promised to return the curd once she received her next house ration. However, Jiya replied that the ration may not have curd. During the same moment, Abhishek reiterated the significance of manners, adding that Aashika could eat anything but not without asking, as a matter of common courtesy.

Schooling continues

Later, Aashika informed Abhishek that it was Bebika Dhurve’s curd. Then, Aashika turned to Bebika and apologised for taking her curd without her permission. Bebika, on her part, didn’t let go of the matter at hand and questioned the reason behind it. To that, Aashika said she thought it was Elvish’s and took it. As the event unfolded, YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan discussed Aashika’s behaviour. They were also observed commenting about Aashika revealing her true colours after the nomination task.

The event unfolded as Aashika expressed her frustration towards Jad Hadid, saying, “I have given a lot of respect, considering him as a guest, but now wait and watch.” This remark prompted confusion from Elvish Yadav, who asked, “Who is the guest?”

This led the duo to discuss Aashika’s behaviour and unnecessary conflicts inside the house. They further stressed the importance of adjusting when living with 10 people in a confined space. They also stressed how they personally never complain when they don’t get their share of food.

Nomination task

As per BB’s nomination task, Pooja Bhatt served as the ‘judge’ and was saved from elimination as a captain. The task involved a tree laden with green and red apples. Bhatt was asked to offer a green apple to a contestant she wanted to save from nominations and offered that to Abhishek. The task ended with Bebika making 3 nominations. She finally nominated Elvish, Manisha, and Aashika.

According to the results, Manisha and Aashika received the most red apples. This made the two contestants get elected for evictions from the Bigg Boss house this week.

The latest Weekend ka Vaar episode saw Falaq Naazz voted out of the show. As the show paves its way into the finale on 13 August, it will be interesting to watch the winner emerge.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema and Voot.