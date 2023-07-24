Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan kisses Manisha Rani's hand; Aashika Bhatia laughs at action
The event unfolded after Manisha made egg bhurji or scrambled eggs for the day's meal. Abhishek praised her culinary skills on the first bite
Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been in full swing since it aired on 17 June on Jio Cinema. Enriching the drama-based reality show with bitter-sweet decisions, the episode saw two contestants Jad Hadid and Falaq Naazz evicted from the house. Weekend Ka Vaar also saw host Salman Khan take the mic again after speculations about his exit from the BB stage. Other than that, wildcard entrants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav joined Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar in nominations this week. However, amidst all the hotch-potch inside the controversial house, one incident caught audiences’ attention.
Giving air to ripe rumours about their relationship and close bond inside the house, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan was seen kissing Manisha Rani’s hand. In response, social media influencer Aashika Bhatia laughed at their actions.
What led to the kiss?
The event unfolded after Manisha made egg bhurji or scrambled eggs for the day’s meal. Abhishek praised her culinary skills on the first bite. He asked Manisha: “How much do you care about me?” and kissed her hand. Manisha blushed at this. Looking at them, absorbed in the moment, Aashika Bhatia laughed too.
While the moment is being celebrated by fans on various social media handles, people’s favourite content creator, Fukra Insaan, has been surrounded by conflicts in the past few weeks.
The other side of the story
The recent captaincy task induced a verbal spat between Abhishek and Avinash. During the task, the contestants were given the responsibility to destroy the structures made by them. This was in a bid to support their favourite participant in becoming captain with Abhishek Malhan overseeing the task. Amidst the chaos, Avinash called Aashika ‘a bull’. Aashika, in her response, accused him of body-shaming her. Abhishek Malhan intervened to resolve the escalating conflict by reminding Avinash to stay within his limits. Rather than deescalating, this intensified the verbal dispute.
Not just this, one of the recent incidents saw Bebika Dhurve criticising Bigg Boss for bias towards Abhishek. As the matter unfolded, Bebika asked Elvish, “What’s the point? You are his friend and support him. Bigg Boss also supports him. My name gets tampered with but nothing is said to him. I am the only one to be defamed, and fingers are pointed at me. I am tired.”
With two contestants leaving the house, the upcoming events will be interesting to watch.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema and Voot.
