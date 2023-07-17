As in life, it is survival of the fittest inside the controversial Bigg Boss house. The latest Weekend ka Vaar episode took audiences on another thrilling ride as popular comedian duo, Bharti Singh and Abhishek Krushna took the stage as hosts. However, it takes seconds before decisions affect moods. Experiencing a similar situation, social media influencer Aashika Bhatia recently got targeted by contestants for not contributing enough to the game. This resulted in an emotional breakdown in front of the housemates, prompting Pooja Bhatt to dig at people for their incongruous behavior.

The latest task

The contestants were required to label the person who did not contribute much to the game with a ‘zero’ as part of the latest task. Unfortunately, Bhatia was given three ‘zero’ votes, leaving her despondent and isolated. She was blamed for wandering lost and uninterested in the house events; the blame-game took a heavy toll on her emotional well-being which left her crying.

Aashika Bhatia breaks down

While still in tears, Bhatia revealed that she takes time to gel with new people. She finds it challenging to be straightforward like some of the contestants on the show. Her most vulnerable moment led to Bharti comforting her. The last few days saw Aashika Bhatia staying away from other contestants in the house.

Pooja Bhatt takes a stand

The move offered an opportune time for actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt to hit the right spot. Bhatt took a stand in Aashika’s favour and expressed disgust at the contestants for their insensitive behaviour towards the social media influencer. She added: “Let’s show some humanity. The girl is already struggling with harshness. I suggest that no one should nominate Aashika for the BB verse.” Later, she was seen providing her comfort in the living area as well. Offering advice to Aashika, Bhatt told her: “Aashika, you need to be strong in this house because not everyone will support you if you need to play the game and win.”

Looking at the events, Aashika expressed deep distress over the house events. She added: “Everyone targets me, but I can’t be fake. If I become a fake, then I wouldn’t be true to myself or my mother. This is the real me, and I cannot change that.”

In an earlier mutual conversation with Bebika Dhurve, Bhatia revealed that she had been targeted in the past for body-shaming by YouTuber Elvish Yadav without ever meeting her in person. In response, Bebika said that she has been a victim of body-shaming in the BB house but doesn’t pay attention now.

Interestingly, no evictions were announced during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode as hosts continued to encourage the disheartened Aashika.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premieres on Jio Cinema and Voot.