After entertaining audiences with her antics in various seasons of Bigg Boss, Rakhi Sawant recently entered the Marathi version of the controversial reality show as one of the challengers along with Vishhal Nikam, Aroh Welankar and Mira Jagganath. These challengers are giving housemates a run for their money in the show and Rakhi seems to be having a blast in the house.

The celeb recently found a new target in the house in the form of Akshay Jawade as in one of the latest episodes, when he was discussing the strategies for the captaincy task with his team, Rakhi joins them and gets involved in their conversation.

Soon after that, Rakhi sits on Prasad’s lap leaving the latter surprised and uncomfortable. While he tells Sawant to get off him in a subtle way, she continues to flirt with him by playing with his hoodie. Eventually, he joins hands and requests Rakhi to stop teasing while other housemates laugh at his ordeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

Rakhi Sawant entered the show last week and informed all contestants that she is an old player of Bigg Boss. She said, “Main toh bahot he purani player hu Bigg Boss ki. Bigg Boss ki pehli biwi. Bigg Boss meri he sunenge” She added, “Iss Ghar mein anda Burji and Rakhi Sawant ki Marji he chalegi”

Interestingly, when Rakhi met Prasad for the first time in the house, she called him the most boring contestant on the show. Other contestants in the show are Aroh Welankar, Apurva Nemlekar, Amruta Dhongade, Vikas Sawant, Kiran Mane, Snehalata Vasaikar and Amruta Deshmukh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.