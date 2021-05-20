Authorities have booked the production house under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Act for violation of government guidelines.

The shooting for the third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam has been suspended till further notice as the show's set in Chembarambakkam, Chennai was sealed on 19 May. This is because the makers were going ahead with the shoot even though the Tamil Nadu government had imposed a complete ban on film and television shooting due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Thiruvallur’s Revenue Divisional Officer, Preethi Parkavi, raided the set and vacated all the contestants, technicians, and everyone else present there. The crew members and contestants have been shifted to a hotel where they were tested for the virus. Out of which, at least 8 workers who were a part of the crew, have tested positive.

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam also got cancelled due to coronavirus . The current season started on 14 February with 14 contestants. The show, hosted by South superstar Mohanlal, has been shot for 95 days continuously till now.

The channel, in a statement, has said that the show will resume once the current situation improves. The contestants have not been provided with mobile phones and any other device through which they can contact the outside world. There are reports that the makers plan to approach Chief Minister M K Stalin to get special permission to complete the show. It was initially planned for 100 days but later got extended for 114 days.