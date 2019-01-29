Bigg Boss Kannada season 6: Farmer Shashi Kumar wins title, hopes this encourages youth to pursue agriculture

Common man Shashi Kumar won the title of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Kannada, state reports. Kumar is a farmer and had entered the show as a non-celebrity. He had reportedly stated that he wanted to use the Bigg Boss platform to drive and encourage larger number of people to develop an interest towards agriculture.

Shashi had his moments on the show. Known for his anger issues, Kumar had once banged his hand against a wall during a verbal spat with Andy. He was very excited to have received the title and prize money from Sudeepa. Despite his fractured hand, Kumar gave it his all during tasks and proved to be a tough competitor to the rest.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 6 began on 21 October last year with Sudeepa as the host. The special characteristic of this season was the fact that commoners and celebrities shared the house. Out of a total of 18 Bigg Boss Kannada contestants this season, 10 were commoners and the remaining eight were celebrity figures. Two more well-known personalities made their entry to the Bigg Boss house as wild card entrants.

Shashi Kumar, Kavitha Gowda and Naveen Sajju were the final three to enter the grand finale opf Bigg Boss Kannada season 6.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 12:45:36 IST