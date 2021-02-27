Bigg Boss Kannada returns for season 8 with Kiccha Sudeep as host; reality show to premiere on 28 February

While there's no official word on who the contestants are as of now, reports say they have been quarantined for two weeks before their entry into the Bigg Boss house.

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by superstar Kiccha Sudeep, is all set to premiere on small-screen on Sunday, 28 February. While the countdown for the reality show has begun, host Kiccha Sudeep along with the makers launched Bigg Boss Kannada 8 in Bangalore on Thursday, 25 February.

Sudeep, along with show's director Parameshwar Gundkal, had a quick interaction with the media during the press conference. At the event, Sudeep clearly mentioned that the makers have asked him to not reveal anything related to the reality show.

Just like the previous editions of Bigg Boss Kannada, the new season will have only celebrities as contestants who have been selected considering the viewer's expectations.

The makers revealed few details related to contestants during an interaction with the Times of India.

Apart from a singer, a politician, two contestants from the film industry, small-screen artists and a comedian, Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will also have contestants who are internet sensations. The makers have roped in about two-three contestants who are popular on digital media.

The reality show is said to be bigger and better this time. The house of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house has been designed in a peppy way. The contestants have already been quarantined for two weeks and are all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. All the contestants have already been subjected to RT-PCR tests twice and another round of test will be done before their entries inside the house.