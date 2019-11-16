Bigg Boss Day 44 highlights: Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's growing friendship becomes point of discussion

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with multiple brawls between housemates. As per reports, while Asim Ria and Shehnaz Gill tried destroying their opponent team's house, Paras Chhabra also entered the scene and broke the frame of the other team's house. Arhaan also came in and retaliated by doing the same to the other team. Sidharth and Paras then had a massive showdown with regards to the destruction of raw material. Even though some housemates tried to salvage the broken parts, the luxury budget task seemed to have come to an end.

Later, Bigg Boss appreciated the team members' efforts to continue with the task even after the frames had been destroyed. Bigg Boss asked all of the housemates to choose a single item from the luxury budget list.

While fights continued, Sidharth and Devoleena's growing friendship became the point of discussion. After helping each other through the luxury budget task, Sidharth was seen coming into the kitchen and helping with washing extra utensils, without being prodded. Khesari Lal Yadav, Paras Chhabra, and Shehnaz concluded that the drastic change may be as a result of Sidharth's friendship with Devoleena.

The next day began with 'Dil Dance Maare' from Tashan. The day mostly consisted of harmless flirting between Sidharth and Devoleena. The latter told Rashami that the aggression aside, Sidharth was a fair player, to which Rashami warned her that he may flip any moment without so much as a warning.

Bigg Boss later asked the contestants to nominate two housemates who would spend jail time for the week. After much discussion, the people chose Paras and Mahira's names to go into the makeshift jail in the garden area.

To make things more entertaining, Hindustani Bhau was asked to shoot three videos which would roast three different housemates. Bhau chose Paras, Mahira, and Shehnaz. After their rounds, Paras and Mahira got into a fight with Mahira claiming that Paras gave Bhau pointers to roast her. When Paras tried explaining that the task ought to be taken in the right spirit, Mahira said she was in no mood to tolerate jokes on her.

Matters got worse when Mahira locked herself in the bathroom. Even though Paras was joking and generally having fun, he later lashed out at Mahira for overreacting. Devoleena later told Bhau that instead of roasting Mahira based on her physical features, he could have chosen to point out her game strategy and made fun of that. After considerable back and forth, Mahira and Paras finally resolved issues.

