Bigg Boss Day 43 highlights: Captaincy task called off after contestants caught sleeping during daytime

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 included multiple intense fights and confessions. As per reports, the day began with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz getting involved in a tiff. While Asim complained that Sidharth was being too authoritative, and was hardly listening to other people in the house, Sidharth lashed out at Asim saying he hardly cared about what people thought in the Bigg Boss house. The argument took an ugly turn when Asim questioned Sidharth bond with Shehnaz Gill and asked why the two were this close.

After the fight, Shehnaz and Arti discussed Asim's unnecessarily insecure behaviour with regards to Sidharth and spoke about how Shehnaz's friendship with the actor was affecting Asim considerably.

After a while, Bigg Boss summoned the contestants and reprimanded them after many contestants were found sleeping in the house during the day. The moment a few contestants fell asleep, Bigg Boss sounded the alarm and called the contestants out. After this blatant flouting of house rules, Bigg Boss decided to call off the captaincy task and declared noone would be selected for this week.

In another segment of the show, Bigg Boss declared the luxury budget task, for which the housemates were divided into two teams. Team A consisted of Sidharth, Shefali Zariwala, Arhaan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Vikas, while Team B had Paras, Devoleena, Rashami, Vishal, Khesari, Mahira and Aarti.

There were two house-shaped frames placed in the garden area as part of the task and contestants would have to come up and fill in the frames with coloured papers, placed on the table. The team who completed the task first would then win the challenge and therefore the luxury budget. While the task was going on, each team tried destroying the papers belonging to the other, in order to win. Shehnaz, who has been infamous for her impulsive bouts in the house, attacked her opponent team quite aggressively during the task.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 10:26:35 IST