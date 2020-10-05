Bigg Boss Day 1 update: Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin spar over kitchen duties
The first day in Bigg Boss house saw seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan assign household duties to the participants
After a grand premiere of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 14, the contestants are yet trying to settle in the house. The first day saw them bickering over household duties, a dance performance from self-styled god woman Radhe Maa.
While Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol have entered Bigg Boss 14 house, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal have been rejected by Toofani seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.
The episode began with Gauahar reading out the contents of the rule book for the seniors and freshers. The rule book states that Gauahar will manage the kitchen for two weeks, she has the authority to decide who will eat what and how much. No one can even make tea without Gauahar’s permission inside the kitchen.
The bedroom area is allotted to Sidharth Shukla. He will decide who can be allowed inside the bedroom and also has the right to allot bed to the contestants. The ones not allowed will have to look for accommodations in other parts of the house.
Hina will have power over all the luxury items introduced this year, from the gym to the spa, theatre, or BB mall. Gauhar further added that Bigg Boss has allowed only seven items to be taken from the BB Mall with Hina’s permission. No one can use the gym without her permission.
Rejected contestants struggle as they sleep in the rejected zone. Rubina, Sara and Nishant Singh Malkani talk about how they have to wait for the seniors and housemates to wake up for their necessities to reach them.
Later, Gauahar asks housemates to decide their kitchen duties. While Abhinav Shukla takes lunch, Eijaz Khan accepts the duty of washing utensils for lunch and breakfast. Nikki Tamboli completely refuses to wash utensils. This leads to a verbal spat between Jasmin and Nikki. When Eijaz tries to side with Jasmin, Nikki says that she feels the house is ganging up against her. She ends up crying. Hina pacifies her and tries to make her understand that every contestant is supposed to do work. Abhinav Shukla then assigns chopping job to Nikki for all three meals, however, Jasmin refuses to take any help from Nikki. As soon as Sidharth Shukla comes to the room, Jasmin breaks down, remarking Nikki is an adamant child.
Meanwhile, Rahul tries to complete his secret task. He was given a task by the seniors to ask any one girl in the house to kiss him on the cheeks. Rahul, in the presence of another contestant, succeeds in his task of getting a kiss from a girl in the house. He convinces Pavitra Punia stating he will help her going forward in the game.
Later, when Shehzad Deol asks for a luxury object from Hina Khan, she asks Shehzad to say good things about Nikki Tamboli. He says Nikki pokes him and makes an issue out of everything. He also talks about how she’s not considerate about people in the house. This leads to a fight between Shehzad and Nikki.
